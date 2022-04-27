Minneapolis police ‘engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination,’ Minnesota human rights department says

By Ray Sanchez and Omar Jimenez, CNN

Minneapolis and its police department engaged in “a pattern or practice of race discrimination,” Minnesota human rights officials said in a report Wednesday stemming from an investigation launched one week after the Memorial Day 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

State Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, at a news conference, lambasted the organizational culture of a department marred by “flawed training which emphasized a paramilitary approach to policing,” a lack of accountability and the failure of police leaders to address racial disparities.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights said on its website that it will “meet with community members, MPD officers, City staff, and other stakeholders to gather feedback on what should be included in a consent decree to address racial discrimination in policing in Minneapolis.”

The report cited “racial disparities in how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color” and officers’ “use of covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity.”

The investigation also accused the department of “deficient training, which emphasizes a paramilitary approach to policing that results in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters or using inappropriate levels of force.”

CNN has reached out to Minneapolis police and the mayor’s office for comment.

The investigation stems from a June 1, 2020, filing against the city by the Department of Human Rights to determine if police engage in a “pattern-or-practice” of race discrimination.

The investigation reviewed 11 years of information, including stops, searches, arrests, use of force, procedures and training.

The state obtained a temporary court order in 2020 requiring the city of Minneapolis and Minneapolis police to implement immediate changes — including prohibiting neck restraints and choke holds and requiring officers to intervene in other officers’ unauthorized uses of force, among other changes.

The US Justice Department launched its own investigation into the practices of Minneapolis police in April 2021.

Pattern-or-practice investigations of police departments are relatively uncommon, and look for patterns of racist, discriminatory, or otherwise problematic behaviors, with the goal of overhauling the way those departments operate.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is appealing the conviction.

Body camera and bystander video that captured the final moments of Floyd’s life on May 25, 2020, shows Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck and back for more than nine minutes as Floyd gasped for air and told officers, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death and the video ignited prolonged protests across the country over police brutality and racial injustice.

The former officer was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison, which exceeded Minnesota’s sentencing guideline range of 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

