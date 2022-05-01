Start your week smart: Ukraine, Covid-19, Ford recall, Tornado, Naomi Judd

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — a time to pay tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our history! Take a moment to learn more about AAPI leaders who have transformed our country for generations to come.

The weekend that was

• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, becoming the most senior US official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war broke out more than two months ago.

• Beijing has banned all restaurant dining, shut down Universal Studios and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues in a major escalation of restrictions as a five-day holiday gets underway.

• Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers are being recalled due to a mechanical problem that can cause the SUV to roll away while it’s parked, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

• A powerful tornado tore through the Wichita, Kansas, area Friday night, leveling dozens of structures in the city of Andover, according to officials.

• Country music legend Naomi Judd — one half of the duo The Judds — has died, her daughter Ashley Judd announced yesterday. She was 76.

The week ahead

Tuesday

Primary elections are set to kick off across Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday. In Ohio, an open-seat Senate race created by Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s retirement, along with the gubernatorial race, will offer the latest test of whether Democrats can still win in the Buckeye State — or whether Ohio’s battleground status will continue to fade. Indiana voters will also find a Senate and House race on their primary ballots.

And Happy Teacher Appreciation Day! Thank you to all the teachers who are making a difference every day. Here are some ways to celebrate your favorite teachers.

Wednesday

R&B singer R. Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. He was previously found guilty of racketeering, including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child, along with separate charges of sex trafficking. Kelly could face decades in prison at the sentencing. Regardless of the outcome, Kelly will encounter legal battles after the trial. In the Northern District of Illinois, he faces more federal charges, including child pornography and obstruction charges. He also faces criminal charges in Minnesota, for two counts of engaging in prostitution with a minor, and Illinois state charges for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The singer has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

May the fourth be with you! May 4th is when “Star Wars” fans celebrate one of their favorite times of the year. It’s a play on the famous “May the force be with you” line from the 1977 film that spawned a massive franchise. Now known as Star Wars Day, it’s just one of the many pop culture holidays you don’t want to miss out on.

Thursday

May 5 is Cinco de Mayo! The day commemorates Mexico’s victory against the French during the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and according to research by UCLA professor David Hayes-Bautista, it isn’t a Mexican holiday at all, but rather an American one created by Latinos in California during the Civil War. Here are some Cinco de Mayo do’s and don’ts — and yes, please refrain from wearing sombreros and fake mustaches.

What’s happening in entertainment

Met Gala 2022

On Monday, many of the world’s biggest celebrities will debut jaw-dropping outfits at the Met Gala, commonly known as “fashion’s biggest night out.” This year, there will likely be no shortage of corsets and bustles. The theme “Gilded Glamour” will let celebrities tap into turn-of-the-century fashion when industrialist families ruled New York.

What’s happening in sports

Kentucky Derby 2022

The 148th Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7. The race is known as “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” for its approximate run time. The Derby is also referred to as “The Run for the Roses” due to the garland of more than 400 red roses draped over the winner. However, this year’s event will resume amid a cloud of controversy. This past February, Medina Spirit’s 2021 Kentucky Derby victory was disqualified and horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended. The horse failed a drug test after crossing the finish line first at the Derby. Medina Spirit died in December.

