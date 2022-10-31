1 dead and up to 6 injured in shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

By Aya Elamroussi and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

One person was killed and as many as six others were injured in a shooting Monday night at a Halloween party in a home in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Between 70 to 100 high school-aged students were gathered at the home when the shooting happened, Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said during a news conference, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m., when a group of uninvited guests were asked to leave the party, the chief said. At least one person in the group began firing into the crowd at the party, according to Oakman.

“The homeowners asked them to leave. As they left, they started shooting up the house. Shooting randomly,” Oakman said.

At least two of those injured were in critical condition, Oakman said.

Information about the party had been posted on social media, and it was “invite-only,” Oakman noted.

The suspects were in a dark or gray SUV, Oakman added.

The police chief voiced his frustration at the violence, calling the shooting disturbing and unacceptable.

“This stuff in the community has to stop. There are far too many guns out here. This was a party with high school-aged students,” Oakman said. “Everyone has guns now. We need to be smarter than this.”

There were no arrests Monday night.

