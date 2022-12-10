‘The trip of a lifetime.’ 95 residents of Tampa, Kansas, visit Tampa, Florida

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Ninety-five residents of Tampa, Kansas, had the opportunity to experience life in the other Tampa.

The residents constitute almost all of the population of Tampa, Kansas, according to a news release from the Tampa International Airport.

The trip was a collaboration between Visit Tampa Bay, the Florida city’s tourism marketing agency, and Southwest Airlines, says the release. All the residents of Tampa, Kansas, were invited to visit Tampa, Florida — and almost all of them took up the offer.

The Kansas contingent arrived in Tampa on Monday afternoon via two different flights from Kansas City. The group included 30 children, most of whom had never flown before, says the release.

“We want to welcome our Kansas cousins for what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime,” Tampa International Airport executive vice president for marketing and communications Chris Minner said in the release. “TPA is proud to be able to give this group its first impression of not just our Tampa, but the entire Tampa Bay region.”

The Midwest group headed back to Kansas on Thursday, says the release. They spent three nights at the Floridian Palace hotel and also enjoyed trips to Tampa attractions like Busch Gardens, ZooTampa, and the Florida Aquarium.

Tampa, Kansas, is located in the state’s Marion County. The city is home to around 105 people and has a total area of around 0.18 square miles, according to the 2020 census.

