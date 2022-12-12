A Uvalde County Commission has reviewed an independent report on the sheriff’s office policies before Robb Elementary shooting

By Shimon Prokupecz and Matthew J. Friedman, CNN

Officials in Uvalde County met Monday to hear the findings of an independent review into the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office’s policies at the time of the massacre at Robb Elementary that took the lives of 21 people.

Richard Carter, the attorney selected to conduct the review in the wake of the May 24 shooting, presented the report to the Uvalde County Commissioners Court. CNN has obtained a copy of the report.

County commissioners met behind closed doors for more than 90 minutes to review the report and meet with victims’ family members.

The conclusion of Carter’s review comes after months of reporting by CNN about the law enforcement response to the shooting, including that Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco had vital information about the shooter that was not shared as the incident unfolded. It was just the latest revelation of senior law enforcement officers not taking command or following protocol to stop an active shooter and get swift treatment to victims.

Carter’s inquiry, which was conducted over about two months, dealt strictly with the sheriff’s office’s policies, he said Monday.

In the months since the shooting, criticism of law enforcement’s response has focused on its failure to follow the main tenets of post-Columbine policies to immediately take down an active shooter. Instead, acting on the early and erroneous assessment that the gunman was barricaded, as opposed to an active shooter with his victims surrounding him inside two classrooms, police waited 77 minutes before confronting him.

Much of the initial criticism focused on Uvalde School Police Chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, who had said he never considered himself in charge the day of the shooting. He was ultimately fired in August.

In the months since the shooting, however, it’s become clear the failures that day went far beyond the scope of the small school police force. According to a preliminary report by a Texas House of Representatives investigative committee, 376 officers from local, state and federal agencies were on the scene of the massacre.

Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the acting Uvalde police chief that day and remains an elected county commissioner, resigned from the police department after CNN reported he knew children needed rescuing and did not organize help.

Separately, a Texas Ranger and a state police captain are under review for their actions or inaction the day of the shooting, and a state police sergeant was terminated. Another officer who quit the state police force and took a job with the Uvalde school district was also fired after CNN reported she was under investigation for her actions during the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details from the report.

