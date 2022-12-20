Thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California



By Chris Boyette and Jason Hanna, CNN

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake.

The quake, recorded at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That’s about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. More than 64,000 outages were reported shortly before 4 a.m. PT — out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county — according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus’ Ferndale-area home, video she posted to Twitter shows. “This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess,” Titus wrote.

More than a dozen smaller quakes — as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude — struck the area afterward, the survey reported.

No current tsunami threat is associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.