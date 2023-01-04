Family of 8, including 5 children, found shot to death in a southwest Utah home, officials say

By Amanda Musa, Aya Elamroussi and Chris Boyette, CNN

A family of three adults and five children were found shot to death Wednesday inside a home in rural southwest Utah, officials said.

Officers learned of the shooting deaths after responding to a welfare check at a home in Enoch City, which is about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, according to a news release from Enoch City officials. All of the bodies were found inside the home, the release noted.

The investigation remains active, but city officials said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, underscoring there are no suspects at large.

Rob Dotson, Enoch City manager, said Wednesday night that his community is mourning the family’s deaths.

“It’s hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here,” Dotson said. “We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in community, and gone to school with these individuals.

“And so, this community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss; they’re feeling pain. They have a lot of questions, which is natural, and they’re here to support,” Dotson added.

Officials have not said when the deaths occurred or what led to the shootings. They also did not specify the relationship between the family members.

Officials also did not say who requested the welfare check or when, and it’s unclear what prompted the call.

Dotson noted it will take time to determine what happened inside the home. Investigators from Iron County, Enoch City and Cedar City are working together to find answers, he said.

“We won’t know the mindsets, the thoughts, of the individuals who experienced this tragedy. But we all can pray that their families and the neighbors can come to an understanding of what happened in this place, probably within a day or two or maybe longer,” Dotson said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox asked the public to keep the Enoch community in their prayers.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” Cox said in a tweet Wednesday.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also offered her condolences in a tweet saying, “What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight.”

