5 things to know for Jan. 10: Severe weather, Biden, Congress, Golden Globes, Twitter



CNN

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

What makes for a good seat on an airplane? Some say the window view, while others believe legroom is most important — and will even pay substantially more for a few extra inches of space. Airlines know that comfort is your top priority, but a growing number of them are opting for less comfortable, cost-effective seats — including some without the reclining option altogether. Many travelers aren’t fond of the change, but some aviation experts say the move could benefit flight attendants who often play schoolyard monitor over disputes involving seat reclining etiquette.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Severe weather

More than 34 million people in the southwestern US are under flood watches today as a powerful storm continues to batter California. In the past 24 hours, up to 7 inches of rain fell across lower elevations of the state, while areas in the mountains reported up to 10 inches. The torrential downpour has forced thousands of evacuations, inundated roadways, and caused widespread damage across central and northern California. The storm is now trekking south, shifting the risk of mudslides and flooding to the Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose and Las Vegas areas today. The storm is the latest in an unrelenting parade of atmospheric rivers to plague the West Coast in recent weeks, but scientists say the downpour is still not enough to reverse the region’s severe drought.

2. Biden

Classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered in a private office last fall, Biden’s attorneys acknowledged Monday. It is unclear what the documents pertain to or why they were taken to Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a space Biden used as part of his relationship with the University of Pennsylvania. Attorney General Merrick Garland has called for an investigation into the matter, a source tells CNN. Republicans are also asking questions of Biden after his administration criticized former President Donald Trump for potentially mishandling classified records at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Federal investigators have recovered at least 325 classified documents from Trump as part of their inquiry.

3. Congress

House Republicans on Monday approved a rules package for the 118th Congress in what marked the first test of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to navigate his slim Republican majority. The package governs how the House will operate for the next two years and includes key concessions McCarthy made to GOP hardliners to secure the leadership position, including the ability for any single member to call a vote to oust him. Despite concerns from some moderates, the rules were passed on a 220-213 mostly party-line vote, with Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joining all the Democrats in voting against the measure. In its first piece of legislation as the new majority, the GOP-controlled House then passed a bill rescinding funding for the IRS that was implemented in the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive social spending bill passed by Democrats in the last Congress.

4. Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, will air tonight on the heels of diversity and ethics controversies. In 2021, NBC announced it would not broadcast the Globes, following criticism over a lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and other ethical questions related to financial benefits. Last year, the show was not televised and was held without an audience or red carpet, with organizers citing scaled-down plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the Globes return for an 80th anniversary dogged by questions as to how diluted and damaged the brand might be. This year’s list of nominees is stacked with A-list talent, but it remains unclear if the turnout will be as star-studded as in the past.

5. Twitter

Former Twitter employees that were impacted by a mass layoff in November are starting to receive their severance offers after months of waiting. But many are unhappy with the offer and the conditions attached to it. The severance offer promises one month’s pay in exchange for agreeing to various terms, including a non-disparagement agreement and waiving the right to take any legal action against the company. Many were dissatisfied with the offer, according to public posts and attorneys representing ex-employees, saying it falls short of the “3 months of severance” that new owner Elon Musk had previously promised. The former Twitter employees are now stuck deciding whether to accept the money or join the hundreds of others who have already filed arbitration demands or lawsuits against the company.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A green comet will appear in the night sky this week, NASA says

For the first time in 50,000 years, a dazzling green comet will swing by Earth on Thursday. Here’s when you’ll be able to spot it.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin moves from Cincinnati to Buffalo hospital 7 days after collapse

Things are looking up for Damar Hamlin! The NFL player flew back to Buffalo after medical professionals saw major improvements in his condition.

Georgia wins second consecutive college football national championship

Also in the football world, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up an exhilarating season Monday after crushing No. 3 Texas Christian University.

Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion

Here we are again… This marks the fourth time in a little over four years that the top prize has exceeded $1 billion. If you’re thinking about testing your luck, this is when the next drawing will be.

One of the world’s best restaurants is set to close next year

This fine dining establishment topped the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants numerous times, most recently in 2021. Despite global acclaim, here’s why its restaurant chapter is coming to a close.

IN MEMORIAM

Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed. Lee was born and raised in Hawaii and had recently started climbing through the ranks of the sport. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” her sister Angela said in an Instagram post. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

TODAY’S NUMBER

25

That’s how many people Prince Harry claims to have killed while serving with the British army in Afghanistan, saying that in the heat of combat, he viewed his targets as “chess pieces” rather than people. “I felt it vital never to shy away from that number,” Harry shared in his new memoir “Spare.” The prince completed two tours in Afghanistan, one spanning from 2007 to 2008 and the other from 2012 to 2013. His remarks have sparked an angry rebuke from the Taliban — and criticism from some British security and military figures who say he’s jeopardizing his safety.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

— Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., saying federal safety regulators are considering a ban on gas stoves. The CPSC has been considering action on gas stoves for months, mainly due to concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. The CPSC told CNN the agency has not proposed any regulatory action on gas stoves at this time, and any regulatory action would “involve a lengthy process.” Thirty-five percent of households in the US use a gas stove, data shows, and the number approaches 70% in some states like California and New Jersey.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Soar alongside migrating birds

Watch this beautiful video to see what it’s like to fly with birds — and meet a man who helps lead them on safe routes during migration season. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.