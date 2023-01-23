At least 7 dead, 1 injured and suspect in custody after shootings in Half Moon Bay, California, official says



At least seven people are dead and one person is critically injured after shootings in two locations in Half Moon Bay, according to San Mateo County officials.

The suspect, a 67-year-old man who lives in Half Moon Bay, is in custody, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news briefing Monday.

Deputies were alerted to a shooting in an unincorporated area in San Mateo County at 2:22 p.m. PT, the sheriff said. They found four victims dead and one wounded upon arrival at the first location, and soon after, three more victims were found dead at a separate site, Corpus said.

One shooting took place at a mushroom farm and another near a trucking facility, approximately two miles from the farm, Dave Pine, President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors earlier told CNN.

At 4:40 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect in his vehicle in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay, Corpus said, and he was taken into custody without incident. A semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle at that time, she said.

“This kind of shooting is horrific,” Corpus said at the news conference. “It’s a tragedy that we hear about far too often but today has hit home here in San Mateo County.”

The motive is not yet known, the sheriff said, but officials believe the suspect acted alone and the community isn’t under threat.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was at a hospital meeting victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting when he was “pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay.”

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom tweeted.

The shooting in Monterey Park over the weekend left 11 people dead.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city’s website.

