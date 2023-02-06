Georgia law enforcement conducting another ‘clearing operation’ at site of ‘Cop City’ facility

By Devon M. Sayers, Jamiel Lynch and Eric Levenson, CNN

Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a “clearing operation” on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility — dubbed “Cop City” by opponents — nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers fatally shooting a protester.

“The (Georgia Bureau of Investigation), along with our law enforcement partners, are conducting another clearing operation to secure the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Once the operation is complete, we’ll provide an update,” spokesperson Nelly Miles told CNN.

The police operation is the latest effort in the controversial push to build an 85-acre law enforcement facility, replete with firing range, mock city and burn building, in a forested area of Atlanta and neighboring DeKalb County.

However, the project has faced fierce pushback from protesters, such as the group “Stop Cop City,” due to its environmental impact and its further militarization of policing. Opponents have camped out at the site for months and tried to prevent construction on the site, leading to some violent clashes with police and aggressive charges of domestic terrorism.

About three weeks ago, law enforcement agencies carried out a “clearing operation” and fatally shot Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, a 26-year-old activist.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Terán did not comply with verbal commands and then shot a Georgia State Patrol Trooper, causing police to return fire. The injured trooper was in stable condition, the bureau said.

The handgun used in the shooting had been purchased by Terán, according to the bureau, which has not released substantive details or any video of the incident.

The police killing led to protests in downtown Atlanta that became destructive, according to police, as some within the crowd broke windows and attacked police vehicles.

At a news conference Monday, attorneys representing Terán’s family criticized the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for failing to release information about the police shooting and for ignoring pleas to meet with his family. A private autopsy showed Terán had been shot over a dozen times by several different firearms, the attorneys said.

His mother, Belkis Terán, said her son had graduated from Florida State University and had been active in environmental causes.

“All Manuel wanted to do was to protect the forest, preserve the good of the land for all people, create awareness, and help organize different communities. They had no malice or no intention of committing illegal acts. They were pacifists and he had no intention of resorting to violence as a way of defending himself,” she said. “Manuel was a defender of the forest. Manuel had a heart full of love for the people, animals and trees.”

Family attorney Jeff Filipovitz also criticized law enforcement’s heavy-handed use of domestic terrorism charges against protesters occupying the Cop City site.

“We used to call that a sit-in protest. Now it’s terrorism,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced last week the city and DeKalb County had reached an agreement to move forward with the police training facility. A large portion of the 385-acre land will be protected greenspace, according to the mayor.

“The city of Atlanta has the most extensive training requirements in the southeast, our training includes vital areas like desecration training techniques, mental health, community-oriented policing, crisis intervention training as well as civil rights history education. This training needs space and that’s exactly what this training center is going to offer,” Dickens said.

