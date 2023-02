Multiple injuries reported after shots fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter-in-place orders amid search for suspect, campus police say

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

Multiple injuries were reported after shots were fired at Michigan State University, prompting shelter in place orders amid a search for a suspect Monday evening, campus police said.

“The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond,” MSU police tweeted.

Police reported shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus around 8:30 p.m. ET, telling the campus community in a tweet to “Please secure-in-place immediately.”

About an hour later, campus police reported “There is another reported shooting at IM East.”

“It appears there is only one suspect at this time,” MSU police said.

IM East is a campus fitness center about a mile away from Berkey Hall, where police first reported shots were fired.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is being briefed on the shooting at the university.

“I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan state University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan Community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” the governor tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

