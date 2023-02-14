Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys consider putting him on the stand in double murder trial, source says, as state nears end of its case

By Randi Kaye and Dakin Andone, CNN

With prosecutors nearing the end of their case, attorneys for Alex Murdaugh are strongly considering putting the disgraced former South Carolina attorney on the stand in his own defense in the trial for the murders of his wife and son, according to a source familiar with the defense’s thinking.

The defense is expected to make the decision in the next couple of days, the source said. But the decision will be made late and perhaps at the last second, the source said, after the prosecution is done presenting its case at some point this week. No final decision has been made, the source said.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the killings of his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021, at the family’s home in Islandton.

Murdaugh contends he called 911 after returning home from a visit to his mother and finding his wife and son dead of gunshot wounds. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office — which is prosecuting the case because of the Murdaugh family’s ties to the local solicitor’s office — has accused the 53-year-old of carrying out the murders to distract attention from a series of alleged financial crimes he was committing.

Separate from the murders, he faces 99 charges stemming from those alleged schemes.

Testimony continued Tuesday with the cross-examination of Dr. Ellen Riemer, a pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina who testified a day earlier about the victims’ fatal injuries, during which Murdaugh appeared visibly upset.

Margaret Murdaugh was shot at least four times with an “assault rifle,” Riemer said, while Paul Murdaugh was shot twice with a shotgun: The first shot went through part of the left side of his chest and left arm, while the second went through his left shoulder, entered the left side of his neck and head and came out the right side of the top of his head.

Paul’s hands were down when he was shot, Riemer testified, telling the court, “I don’t see anything on his hands that would indicate he had his hands up to his face in anticipation of the injury that was about to happen,” Riemer testified.

During the cross-examination Tuesday, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian pressed Riemer on the possibility that the shot Paul suffered to the head was a contact wound. He cited a book on gunshot wounds highly regarded among pathologists that described injuries resulting from shotgun contact wounds that Riemer acknowledged were similar to Paul’s. But she reiterated she did not determine Paul’s injuries were contact wounds.

On re-direct, Riemer underscored she did not find soot on Paul’s skin as would have been expected from a shot fired from a barrel no further than six inches from the wound. She did find stippling on the wound to Paul’s chest, she said, indicating a weapon fired at close range with the barrel up to three feet away. But the stippling was not present on his other wound.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters also appeared to try to head off any insinuation that Paul Murdaugh might have died as a result of a suicide.

“A lot of what was in that book when they’re talking about those contact wounds, they’re exploring someone using a shotgun to commit suicide, correct?”

“Frequently contact wounds do indicate a suicide, but potentially people can be shot by another also at contact range,” Waters said said, noting Riemer’s finding for Paul’s manner of death was homicide.

“I did not believe that it was at all consistent with a suicide wound,” Riemer said.

