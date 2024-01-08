5 things to know for Jan. 8: Boeing, Presidential race, Israel, Winter storm, Golden Globes



CNN, KCRG

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A massive rocket launched from Florida earlier today carrying what may be the first commercial lander to touch down on the moon. The historic mission could set the tone for NASA to explore the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Boeing

The missing part of the Alaska Airlines aircraft that blew off mid-flight has been found in a backyard in Portland. A schoolteacher reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board after he found the missing Boeing 737 MAX 9 fuselage door plug in his yard, the agency said. Federal investigators had been searching for the missing part since it blew off the aircraft after taking off from Portland on Friday. By Saturday, the FAA ordered all Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft to be grounded until they are carefully inspected. Meanwhile, the FAA — Boeing’s primary regulator — faces intense scrutiny of its own over a recent series of airline delays and near misses between planes, as well as criticism for giving aircraft makers too much freedom to regulate themselves during the certification process.

2. Presidential race

The 2024 Republican presidential candidates are making their final pushes in Iowa with just one week left until the critical caucuses. A furious scramble is underway between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to emerge as the leading alternative to former President Donald Trump, who remains the frontrunner in the polls. Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN on Sunday that the upcoming Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary present Republicans an opportunity for “new leadership” in the party. He also denounced the debunked conspiracy theory that the FBI instigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

3. Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East for a weeklong trip aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. Blinken is holding talks with officials about the next phase of Israel’s military campaign and post-war plans for Gaza as the conflict surpasses the three-month mark. On Sunday, Israel’s president said the resettlement of Palestinians out of Gaza is “absolutely not” Israel’s position. It comes after some Israeli Cabinet members called for the forced displacement of Palestinians in parts of the Strip. The UN says that nearly 90% of the 2 million people living in Gaza have been forcibly displaced from the enclave since the October 7 Hamas attack.

4. Winter Storm

A whirlwind of winter weather is in store for the Southeast today where a powerful storm is set to deliver heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes before creating headaches for those farther north. Around 70 million people are at risk for severe weather through at least Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center — with a Level 3 of 5 enhanced risk today for cities including New Orleans, Gulfport, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama. The storm already made its way through the Four Corners region on Sunday, causing treacherous travel conditions. It also arrives just a day after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on the Northeast, which brought snow, ice and even a tornado as it tracked from the Gulf Coast to Maine.

5. Golden Globes

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles, honoring the best in film and television. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” swept the major movie categories, including wins for best movie, best director and two acting awards. “Barbie” was the most nominated film ahead of the ceremony, but picked up just two awards — one of which was in a category that recognizes films that combine box-office success with cinematic achievement. In television, “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef” ruled the categories. History was also made when Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous person to win the award for best performance by a female actor in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” while Ali Wong and Steven Yeun became the first actors of Asian descent to win in their categories for “Beef.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Barack Obama wins his fifth Emmy

The former president scored an Emmy win on Sunday for outstanding narration for his Netflix documentary series “Working: What We Do All Day.”

World’s largest cruise ship spotted in the Caribbean

An enormous 20-deck vessel is preparing to welcome passengers for its inaugural voyage later this month.

What to expect at the 58th annual Consumer Electronics Show

Thousands of people in the tech industry will descend on Las Vegas this week for CES 2024 — a showcase of the world’s latest innovations. Learn more about the conference and some of the gadgets that will be featured.

Greece reopens palace where Alexander the Great was crowned

History buffs can now stroll inside the ancient palace where Alexander the Great became King of Macedonia some 2,400 years ago.

5 easy ways to live greener in 2024

If you’re interested in living a life that’s better for our planet, check out these five easy ways to reduce your carbon footprint in 2024.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.59 trillion

That’s how much congressional leaders have allocated toward funding the government in 2024. House and Senate lawmakers on Sunday announced a new spending deal, which includes $886 billion for defense spending and $704 billion in non-defense spending. President Joe Biden said the agreement is a step toward preventing a government shutdown, but some conservative lawmakers insist the bill should include deeper spending cuts and more stringent border security demands.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Check your fridge for recalled products.”

— The CDC, announcing that some recalled charcuterie meats have been linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella. Twenty-four illnesses, including five hospitalizations, have been reported in 14 states. The salmonella bacteria was found in some Busseto Foods Charcuterie Samplers that were shipped to various Sam’s Club distribution centers across the US.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

This photographer uses light to capture the power of nature

Visual artist Kevin Cooley harnesses the four elements — earth, air, water and fire — to showcase our relationship with the planet. Watch this short video to see his striking photos.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.