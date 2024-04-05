5 things to know for April 5: Baltimore bridge, Gaza, Nor’easter, Trump, Money heist



(CNN) — American cities in the path of Monday’s solar eclipse are ramping up preparations for an influx of visitors. Thousands are already on their way to areas with the best view as experts predict the US economy could receive a $1 billion boost from eclipse tourism.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Baltimore bridge

President Joe Biden will visit Baltimore today, where he is scheduled to meet with some of the relatives of the six construction workers who died in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The White House previously said Biden would be meeting with local officials and viewing the wreckage of the bridge, which collapsed last week after a massive cargo ship hit one of its support pillars. The US Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that it plans to fully reopen the channel leading to the Baltimore port by the end of May — a significant update since the disaster halted vessels in the port critical to local and national economies. Clearing the channel will also allow for the continued search for the four construction workers believed to have been trapped by steel and concrete during the collapse, officials said.

2. Gaza

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Thursday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is “unacceptable” and warned Israel to take steps to address the crisis or face consequences. The 30-minute conversation was the two leaders’ first phone call since an Israeli strike killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen in Gaza. Netanyahu admitted that the Israeli military was to blame for the deaths and assured Biden that his government would strive to prevent such a mistake from happening again. Hours later, Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into Gaza, closed since the October 7 Hamas attacks, as well as the Port of Ashdod to allow more aid into the enclave.

3. Nor’easter

Widespread power outages have been reported in Maine and New Hampshire early today as a late season nor’easter dumps heavy snow on parts of the Northeast. The outages have impacted more than 400,000 homes and businesses, leaving many without heat in the frigid conditions. Authorities are advising people to avoid unnecessary travel in some areas as toppled trees and downed power lines have left many roads impassable. Already, snow accumulations in New England have exceeded a foot, with Moretown, Vermont, seeing a whopping 24 inches of snow in less than three days and Shapleigh, Maine, seeing around 21 inches.

4. Trump

Judges have denied former President Donald Trump’s recent requests to dismiss three criminal cases against him. In the Georgia election interference case and the federal classified documents case, the judges rejected bids by the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee to have those cases thrown out. A trial in a third criminal prosecution against Trump — the 2016 campaign hush money case brought in New York — is on track to start this month. It remains to be seen whether the other prosecutions against Trump — which include a federal election subversion case brought in Washington, DC — will go to trial before the November election.

5. Money heist

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating one of the largest cash heists in the city’s history after as much as $30 million was stolen from a money storage facility. The burglary happened on the night of Easter Sunday at a facility in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, where cash from businesses across the region is handled and stored. Burglars gained access to the building and entered the vault without setting off the alarms. Investigators believe it was a sophisticated group based on their ability to evade detection, a law enforcement source told CNN. One area of focus for the investigation is whether the group had inside knowledge of the facility, said the source, who added that the heist was discovered on Monday.

Is decaf coffee safe to drink?

A controversy is brewing over a key chemical used to decaffeinate coffee. Experts have weighed in on whether you should pass on decaf.

Paul McCartney is ‘so happy’ with Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbird’ cover

McCartney is singing his praises for Beyoncé’s cover of the 1968 Beatles track that is included on her newly released “Act II: Cowboy Carter” album. Read about the deeper message behind the song.

Prices are soaring for Final Four women’s tickets

Caitlin Clark’s popularity is jacking up the prices of tickets for the women’s NCAA basketball Final Four game today. Here’s how to watch.

Elon Musk’s X is back to giving out free blue checks

Weeks after Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, the billionaire announced plans to end the blue check verification system. Now, he’ll be giving away blue checks to prominent users for free.

Bill Clinton to publish a memoir about life after the White House

Former President Bill Clinton said he will release a memoir about the “twenty-three-plus years” of his life since leaving the White House.

Which food item has seen a steady rise in prices over the last several months?

A. Lettuce

B. Eggs

C. Potatoes

D. Tomatoes

2 million

That’s how many Black+Decker steamers have been recalled after more than 80 reports of burn injuries. The steamers can “expel, spray, or leak hot water during use,” the recall warned, which can injure the user.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The walls are just vibrating with history.”

— Jesse Brackenbury, CEO of the Statue of Liberty – Ellis Island Foundation, speaking about a $100-million project to revitalize the Ellis Island National Museum. The 125-year-old landmark, located in New York Harbor, first became a processing center for immigrants in 1892. Millions of immigrants took their first steps in America at the site, which will soon be renovated with immersive and modern exhibits.

Climate change is transforming food industries

Watch this video to see how climate change is impacting a 155-year-old chocolate company in San Francisco.

