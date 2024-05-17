5 things to know for May 17: Trump trial, Southern storms, Middle East, Immigration, Marijuana



(CNN) — A giant planet as fluffy as cotton candy has been spotted about 1,200 light-years from Earth. Astronomers say it’s the second-lightest planet ever found and will be key to research investigating atypical planetary formation.

1. Trump trial

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer spent hours Thursday tediously moving through inconsistent statements that Michael Cohen has made over the years to knock his credibility. Cohen is the prosecution’s key witness in Trump’s criminal hush money trial, which centers on allegations that Trump broke the law by falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. In the heated questioning, Trump’s attorney cast doubt on Cohen’s memory of interactions with Trump in 2016 and portrayed him as a liar out for revenge. Court is off today so Trump can attend the high school graduation of his son, Barron. But summations may begin Tuesday — meaning the jury could have the case as early as next week.

2. Southern storms

A dangerous, life-threatening storm system is unfolding in the South as torrential rain pummels Texas and Louisiana. The storms have killed at least four people in Houston and left more than 1 million homes and businesses without power, officials said. The wind was so strong Thursday that it blew out the windows of buildings in downtown Houston, littering the area with glass as traffic lights went dark. Forecasts show the storms will shift east today and target more of the Gulf Coast with heavy downpours. Around 14 million people are at risk of severe weather in the region, with swaths of Mississippi and Alabama under the moderate, Level 3 of 4, risk of excessive rainfall.

3. Middle East

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza are now moving ashore after arriving through the floating pier built by the US military. The pier was anchored to a beach in Gaza on Thursday and will be used to funnel aid from various countries into the besieged enclave as all other border crossings remain closed. Also on Thursday, the US House voted to prevent President Joe Biden from withholding weapons to Israel as Republicans criticize his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Democratic-led Senate and the White House has said that Biden would veto the bill if Congress passed it.

4. Immigration

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department have announced new plans targeting migrants who have unlawfully crossed the US southern border. Some migrants will be placed on a new court docket and will have their cases resolved within 180 days — cutting the process down by months if not years. The docket applies to single adults who are released from government custody and headed to one of five destination cities: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. This comes as the immigration court backlog exceeds 3 million pending cases, according to an analysis of immigration court data.

5. Marijuana

The Biden administration on Thursday took another step toward reclassifying marijuana as a lower-risk substance, opening a 60-day public comment period in a step the president deemed “monumental.” In April, the Justice Department proposed that marijuana be rescheduled as a Schedule III controlled substance, a classification shared by prescription drugs such as ketamine and Tylenol with codeine. The final step will follow in the coming months when the Justice Department makes a final scheduling determination. While the process is lengthy, Biden’s aides believe that placing the drug in a more appropriate category could bolster his appeal among young voters.

TODAY’S NUMBER

900,000

That’s around how many tea bags by the brand Yogi are being recalled due to possible pesticide contamination, according to the FDA.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“History has taught us that progress is not made in a straight line.”

— NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, commenting on cultural tensions in school districts across the US. Today marks exactly 70 years since Brown v. Board of Education outlawed “separate but equal” education, but research shows many school districts today are still racially segregated because they are divided along residential and economic lines.

Woman claims Alzheimer’s symptoms were reversed after five years

Meet an Alzheimer’s patient who says her symptoms have been reversed after participating in a program that includes a plant-based diet, regular exercise, group support, yoga or meditation.

