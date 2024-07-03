5 things to know for July 3: Presidential race, Hurricane Beryl, India crowd crush, Alzheimer’s treatment, Ukraine aid



(CNN) — Grills won’t be the only thing sizzling this Fourth of July. Temperatures are set to climb to triple digits across the West and southern US on Independence Day, with millions under heat alerts. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated — we’ll be back in your inbox on Monday after you enjoy the extended holiday weekend!

1. Presidential race

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Democratic governors and congressional leaders today as pressure builds to defend his mental fitness for office. The White House on Tuesday sought to assuage concerns following Biden’s poor performance in last week’s debate, saying his focus is going to be on continuing “to deliver for the American people on the issues that they care about.” Meanwhile, a Manhattan judge has postponed former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until September. The move underscores the far-reaching implications of Monday’s Supreme Court immunity ruling — and likely means Trump will escape any concrete punishment for his felony conviction during the summer.

2.Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl is hurtling toward Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is expected to generate dangerous winds and life-threatening storm surge. At least seven people have died in the storm, according to authorities. It is now a very strong Category 4, with sustained winds of 150 mph and was the earliest Category 5 on record in the Atlantic. Beryl made landfall as a Category 4 on Monday on Grenada’s Carriacou island, which was “flattened” in half an hour, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said. Meteorologists have issued warnings about a hyperactive hurricane season this year due to a warming climate caused by fossil fuel pollution.

View CNN’s storm tracker to see Beryl’s projected path. For the latest forecast and weather news from CNN’s team of meteorologists, click here.

3. India crowd crush

A crowd crush at a religious gathering in northern India killed more than 120 people and injured dozens of others on Tuesday. The disaster is one of the deadliest such incidents the country has seen in recent years. Many of the scores killed had fallen into an open sewer near a large prayer meeting, known as a satsang, in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state. Police are investigating the organizers, saying a quarter of a million people arrived at the venue — more than three times the number expected. Crowd crushes at religious gatherings in India are not uncommon and deadly incidents have made headlines in the past, highlighting the lack of adequate crowd control and safety measures in the region.

4. Alzheimer’s treatment

The FDA on Tuesday approved a new drug to slow the progression of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Donanemab, made by the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, works by helping the body remove amyloid plaque buildup in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Lilly told FDA advisers in June that late-stage clinical research data showed “highly meaningful results,” and that the drug allowed people to live independent lives for longer and safely participate in everyday activities. According to the CDC, the number of people projected to have Alzheimer’s is predicted to grow to nearly 14 million by 2060. As of 2023, about 6.7 million Americans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s.

5. Ukraine aid

The US will soon announce a $2.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine that includes “critical munitions from US inventories” as the country tries to fend off an increase in Russian attacks. The US has been announcing regular packages for Ukraine since Congress passed legislation that approved nearly $61 billion in Ukraine aid earlier this year. Ukraine and US officials signed a long-term bilateral security pact earlier this month that commits the US to 10 years of training Ukraine’s armed forces, providing military assistance and increasing intelligence sharing. Ukraine was also recently moved to the top of the US military’s list to receive air defense capabilities, putting it ahead of other countries that may have already been in line to receive them.

Inside an ice cream college

The science of … ice cream? This is the place that teaches big-name brands how to make the popular dessert.

Get ready for the most extravagant wedding of the year

The son of Asia’s richest man is getting married this month in one of the most anticipated — and lavish — weddings of 2024. The pre-wedding bash in March already included a massive drone show and performance by Rihanna.

Novak Djokovic celebrates a win at Wimbledon

The 37-year-old tennis star won his first match at Wimbledon less than a month after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are named to the WNBA All-Star team

This marks the first time two rookies are WNBA All-Stars in the same season since 2014.

FTC blocks $4 billion merger of mattress giants

The Federal Trade Commission unanimously voted to block mattress maker Tempur Sealy’s purchase of Mattress Firm, saying the proposed deal would give the companies “enormous power” in the industry.

Test your knowledge of American History and the Fourth of July with CNN’s Independence Day Quiz!

$176 million

That’s how much drugmaker Moderna will receive from the US government to develop a vaccine that could be used for H5N1 bird flu. The virus has been identified in dairy cows in 12 states, though the risk to people remains low, according to the CDC.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

— Ann Wilson, a member of the legendary rock band Heart, announcing that she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. The group’s 2024 concert dates are now listed as postponed but Wilson said she “absolutely” plans to be back on stage in 2025.

The sounds of summer

From fireworks to concerts, the summer season often brings some of the loudest celebrations of the year! Watch this video to learn which summer sounds could cause hearing damage and when they’re just a nuisance.

