5 things to know for July 18: Presidential race, Covid-19, Student loans, Gaza aid, Emmy nominations

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Eyewitnesses in the New York metropolitan area spotted a rare daytime meteor streaking across the sky this week. NASA says this summer will be a sky-gazer’s delight with plenty of opportunities to catch more glimpses of fireballs.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, formally accepted the GOP nomination for vice president and delivered remarks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. In his speech, Vance said Trump would “put America first” and highlighted the populist direction the two aim to take the Republican Party — and the nation. Meanwhile, sources say former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately told President Joe Biden that polls show he cannot win the 2024 election and will take down the House. Biden responded with defensiveness, telling Pelosi he has seen polls that indicate he can win, a source told CNN. Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday also became the most prominent elected Democrat to publicly call on Biden to drop out of the race.

2. Covid-19

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House. “I feel good,” Biden, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, told reporters on Wednesday. The president plans to self-isolate in line with CDC guidance. It’s unclear where and when Biden contracted Covid-19, but the sudden diagnosis will place him behind closed doors at a time when Democratic lawmakers have been clamoring to see him out front. Covid-19 levels across the US have risen in recent weeks, CDC data shows. During the week ending July 6, there was a 23.5% increase in emergency visits for Covid-19 compared with the previous week.

3. Student loans

President Joe Biden announced another round of student loan debt forgiveness today, totaling $1.2 billion for 35,000 public-sector workers like teachers, nurses and firefighters. The borrowers are eligible for student debt cancellation after making 10 years of monthly payments while working in a qualifying public-sector job for a nonprofit or the government. The Biden administration is eager to show how it has canceled more student loan debt than any prior administration — now totaling more than $168 billion for nearly 4.8 million Americans. But its signature, one-time student loan forgiveness program remains in legal limbo. The Supreme Court is expected to decide soon whether to block part of the SAVE plan while the matter is fully litigated.

4. Gaza aid

The US military is ending its temporary pier mission off the Gaza coast after roughly 20 days of operational use. The pier delivered more than 19 million pounds of humanitarian aid, but resources will now be shipped in through an Israeli port instead. US officials have repeatedly claimed they successfully completed the intended mission, but the pier has been plagued with issues since it was first anchored to the beach in Gaza in May. Analysts say the effort, which cost the US $230 million, did little to alleviate the grave situation in Gaza as the war between Hamas and Israel continues.

5. Emmy nominations

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards — television’s top honor — were announced Wednesday. The FX series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop, scored 23 nominations for outstanding comedy this year, breaking the record of 22 set by the NBC hit “30 Rock” back in 2009. Additionally, “Shōgun” had the most nominations this year with 25. Based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, the FX show became only the second non-English language program to be nominated in the outstanding drama category. The hit Netflix series “Squid Game” was the first in 2022. Notably, the all-time record of 32 nominations, held by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” since 2016, remains unbroken. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.) The Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas closes after 34 years

The iconic resort on the Las Vegas Strip officially closed on Wednesday. It will reopen in 2027 as Hard Rock Las Vegas, with a soaring hotel tower shaped like a guitar.

FDA warns about contaminated tattoo ink

Sealed bottles of tattoo ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to an FDA study.

Remains of ancient Papal palace believed to have been found in Rome

Archaeologists may have unearthed the remains of a medieval palace where popes lived before they made the Vatican their home.

The world is drinking less wine

One of the world’s biggest booze makers is ditching most of its wine brands as consumption is falling globally.

Nasdaq has worst day since 2022

Tech stocks are getting slammed after a new report said the Biden administration plans to crack down on Chinese chipmakers.

IN MEMORIAM

Renowned chef Naomi Pomeroy died in a tubing accident in Oregon. She was 49. Pomeroy quickly gained popularity after opening her Portland restaurant, Beast, and was recognized in 2014 as the James Beard Best Chef in the Pacific Northwest. She rose to national fame as a star on Bravo’s reality competition series “Top Chef Masters.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

14

That’s how many states have enacted near-total bans on abortion since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision revoked the federal right to the procedure two years ago. Those states — Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia — mostly ranked below average in a new report on women’s health in the US.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This was a catastrophically stupid decision.”

— A former Goldman Sachs analyst, after pleading guilty to insider trading that resulted in more than $400,000 of illegal profits to some of his close friends. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison Wednesday for the yearslong scheme.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

See man attempt longest slackline record across the sea

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walked over 2 miles on the world’s longest slackline this month! Watch his daring record attempt here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.