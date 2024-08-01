Suspect in Arkansas grocery store mass shooting faces additional charges

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — The suspect accused of killing four people and injuring nine others during a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store has been charged with additional counts of attempted murder.

Travis Eugene Posey, 44, now faces four counts of capital murder and 11 counts of attempted capital murder, according to online court records.

Posey appeared before a judge early this week on the additional charges and remains held without bond, according to court records.

Posey had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, the prosecuting attorney in the case told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Posey’s attorney for comment.

Posey is accused of opening fire at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, Arkansas, on June 21.

Authorities believe Posey began engaging victims in the parking lot after exiting his truck and then entered the store, Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police Mike Hagar said.

He then fired “indiscriminately” at customers and employees inside the store, according to Hagar.

“The suspect arrived at the Mad Butcher armed,” he said. “We believe that most, if not all the rounds fired by the suspect were from the shotgun.”

A motive is unclear, police say.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, state police said.

“He immediately engaged in a firefight with law enforcement, where they were able to stop the threat,” Hagar said.

Posey was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the Ouachita County Detention Center, state police said in a news release.

CNN’s Dalia Faheid, Raja Razek, Jamiel Lynch and Holly Yan contributed to this story.