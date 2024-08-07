Second person charged with hate crimes in acts of antisemitic vandalism at NYC homes of museum leaders, court records show

By Jeff Winter, CNN

(CNN) — A second person was arrested Tuesday and charged in acts of antisemitic vandalism at the New York City homes of two Brooklyn Museum leaders earlier this summer, court records show.

Samuel Seligson faces four felony counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and four misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief for vandalizing, along with others, the homes of Brooklyn Museum Director Anne Pasternak and President and Chief Operating Officer Kimberly Panicek Trueblood in June, according to a criminal complaint.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson.

CNN has reached out to Seligson’s attorney Leena Widdi for comment. Seligson is on supervised release and is scheduled to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court in November, prosecutors said.

Last week police arrested Taylor Pelton, 28, on the same charges, according to court records. Her attorney, Moira Meltzer-Cohen, has declined comment. Pelton is on supervised release and is scheduled to be arraigned in October, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors declined to comment.

Red paint was splattered on the front doors and windows of Pasternak’s home on June 12, and a sign was left hanging in the entrance filled with red handprints that referenced her and the museum, CNN previously reported.

Red inverted triangles were also painted on the windows and doors. The red inverted triangle is symbol used by the Hamas military wing to indicate Israeli and Jewish targets, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Also on June 12, the vandals also allegedly spraypainted the front and sidewalk of Trueblood’s building, and hung a banner decorated with red inverted triangles and referencing her by name, according to the complaint.

The United States has seen rising levels of antisemitic incidents since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to data from the ADL. The most recent data from the organization, which has tracked antisemitic incidents in the US since 1979, found a 140% increase in incidents from 2022 to 2023, with a “dramatic” increase taking place after October 7. According to NYPD data, 329 hate crime incidents took place in New York City during the first half of 2024, with 200 involving Jewish targets.

After Pelton’s arrest, Brooklyn Museum spokesperson Taylor Maatman told CNN its “leadership believes it is crucial to distinguish between peaceful protest and criminal acts.”

“Our museum has a long history of supporting artists’ free expression and uplifting people through powerful art experiences,” Maatman said. “Our vision remains rooted in the belief that art fosters dialogue and mutual understanding among people with diverse experiences and perspectives.”

