Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell stepping down in wake of Sonya Massey shooting

(CNN) — Less than a month after one of his deputies was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting of Sonya Massey, Jack Campbell, the sheriff of Sangamon County, Illinois, announced he will retire by the end of the month.

Campbell made the announcement in a statement released Friday afternoon. His retirement is effective August 31.

“Some in our community want me to pay the price for that person’s actions, even threatening that I pay that price with my life, my family’s lives, or the lives of my Deputies,” Campbell said in the statement. “We will only persevere together as a community if we turn down the temperature and resolve to do better.”

Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton called on Campbell to resign over his handling of the fatal shooting, so the community can “begin to rebuild and restore trust between citizens and the sheriff’s department.”

Massey called 911 on July 6 to report a possible “prowler” at her home near Springfield, according to a court document filed by prosecutors. After two deputies went to the home to investigate, one of them, then-deputy Sean Grayson, shot and killed her following a dispute involving a pot of hot water, authorities said.

Body camera footage from another deputy showed Massey saying she rebuked Grayson, and the former deputy threatening the 36-year-old Black woman. Grayson asked Massey to remove a pan of water from a burner on the stove. Grayson moved away from the steaming water.

The encounter ended with Grayson shooting Massey in the head and failing to render aid. Massey’s family has said Sonya Massey struggled with mental health issues.

Grayson, the 30-year-old former deputy who was fired after the incident, was indicted by a grand jury on July 17 on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the shooting.

He has entered a not guilty plea and was denied pretrial release, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office has been under scrutiny after it was disclosed that Grayson was discharged from the Army for serious misconduct and a history of driving under the influence yet still managed to get employed since 2020 by six Illinois law enforcement agencies – at three of them, as a part-time officer, employment records show.

Campbell previously said calls for his resignation “are nothing more than political maneuvering during a tragic event and only hurt the good citizens of Sangamon County. I was overwhelmingly elected to lead the Sheriff’s Office through both good times and bad.”

In his statement, the sheriff emphasized: “The one person truly responsible for this act is in jail, and I believe justice will be served through the legal process.”

Campbell offered his condolences to the Massey family, and said he has worked “tirelessly to present all of the facts to the public.”

“I have committed to making changes to our standards and collaborating with other units of government on ways to prevent incidents like this in the future,” he continued.

“We must honor the life of Sonya Massey by ensuring that no one else falls victim to such tragic and senseless action,” Campbell said. “That has been my sincere mission since that fateful day. But it has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role.”

Massey is one of a number of Black women who have been killed by police in their own homes in recent years, including Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson.

Campbell said during a community meeting about the shooting at a church in Springfield late last month Massey “called for help and we failed.” At the meeting, Campbell asked for the community’s forgiveness and expressed his willingness to enforce change within the sheriff’s office.

“We did not do our jobs. We failed Sonya. We failed Sonya’s family and friends. We failed the community,” Campbell said at the meeting.

This story has been updated with additional information.

