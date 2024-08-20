Updated tropical outlook, insight into aging, subway personal ads: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Scientists discovered that aging isn’t gradual or linear, and that humans age dramatically at two key points in their life. This is when you can expect it to happen.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Tropical outlook: It’s been an active hurricane season already with five named storms, including a Category 5. Meteorologists provided an updated forecast for tropical activity in the Atlantic.

2️⃣ Sizable savings: Most Americans know very little about the Inflation Reduction Act, but it has saved them millions of dollars on home upgrades such as solar panels, new appliances and insulation. People in California, Texas and Florida are reaping the biggest benefits.

3️⃣ Drug trial: Good news for people struggling with obesity or early symptoms of diabetes: A new study by drugmaker Eli Lilly found that tirzepatide, a medication frequently used for weight loss, significantly reduces the risk of progression to diabetes.

4️⃣ Shifting mindset: We’re living in a tumultuous time seemingly filled with any number of social and political divisions. Yet new research shows that empathy is actually on the rise among young people. Here’s how you can boost yours.

5️⃣ Subway singles: People in China are taking out personalized ads at subway stations for everything from dating profiles to job notices to birthday wishes. It’s a win-win proposition, as the ads bring extra income for the train systems’ owners.

Watch this

⚡‘Mind blown’: Mother Nature interrupted a late-night conversation on the back porch when a bolt of lightning struck a nearby palm tree and set it on fire. Lisette De La Cruz’s father used a hose to douse the flames.

Top headlines

• Obamas to headline day 2 of Democratic National Convention

• Trump backs off earlier claims that he should directly control interest rates

• ‘Several opportunities’ to prevent Maine mass shooting were missed, review finds

117 years

❗That’s the age of the world’s oldest person, Maria Branyas Morera, who just died in Spain. She attributed her longevity to several factors, including “lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people.”

Check this out

💅 Madcap manicures: The demand for sculptural nails is skyrocketing, and artists are going to great lengths — using everything from chunky gems to delicate floral blooms — to make their clients happy.

What’s buzzing

🎧 Big deal: Alex Cooper, host of the popular sex and relationship podcast “Call Her Daddy,” is moving from Spotify to SiriusXM for $125 million.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Love of her life: Marlo Thomas paid tribute to her late husband, Phil Donahue, by sharing memories and photos from their 44-year marriage. The legendary talk show host just died at age 88.

Quiz time

🌁 Soaring across the scenic landscape, the Millau Viaduct in southern France is the tallest bridge in the world. How high is it?

﻿A. 720 feet

B. 898 feet

C. 1,104 feet

D. 1,400 feet

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Sports spotlight

🎾 No punishment: World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner avoided a suspension despite twice testing positive for a prohibited substance in March, officials said. The Italian player just won the Cincinnati Open.

Good vibes

🚌 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: A group of students in Kentucky known as The Real Young Prodigys came up with a song and video called “Where My Bus At?” in response to a school bus shortage. Watch their creative callout.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Millau Viaduct, which soars over the Tarn gorge in France, is 1,104 feet high.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.