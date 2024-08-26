Rice University investigating homicide at a residential hall on first day of class

By Jamiel Lynch and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Rice University issued a campus-wide lockdown Monday amid a homicide investigation at a residential hall, a university spokesperson said.

A female student was found fatally shot in her dorm room at the Houston university’s Jones College, spokesperson Chris Stipes told CNN. There are no signs of forced entry to the room, Stipes noted.

A male was also found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, he added. Investigators do not believe the man was a student, Stipes said.

It is unclear whether the man was found inside the dorm room or whether the victims knew each other.

Rice University ordered students, faculty and staff to shelter in place at 5:40 p.m. CT Monday and all classes and activities were cancelled for the remainder of the day, according to posts on the school’s social media accounts.

The lockdown was lifted at 7 p.m., the university said on X.

The Rice University Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department, Houston police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

