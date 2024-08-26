Tourism gone wrong, rocky road for Mister Softee, dinosaur highway: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

1️⃣ Tourism gone wrong: Locals are over it. Even insiders feel ashamed of what the industry has done to destinations. Now the question is: Can tourism be saved and returned to the beautiful experience we’ve all once known and treasured?

2️⃣ Russia’s Elon Musk: You might have read in this morning’s newsletter about Pavel Durov’s arrest. But did you know he said he’s the biological father of at least 100 kids? The elusive founder of Telegram has an obsession with pronatalism, similar to Elon Musk. Meet the programming prodigy and billionaire entrepreneur.

3️⃣ An ‘unjust’ reality: Someone who lives just a few miles away could have a higher chance of receiving a timely dementia diagnosis than you. How could this be? A new study breaks it down by ZIP code, highlighting the health disparities that happen across the US. See how your region fares.

4️⃣ Catching thieves: This California woman got tired of her mail getting stolen. So she decided to get proactive and send herself a package with an Apple AirTag inside to track down the culprits. Here’s what happened next.

5️⃣ A rocky road: Nothing screams summer like the ice cream truck rolling down the street, blaring its jingle. It’s what childhoods are made of. Imagine if future generations of kids never get to experience it. That’s the concern for Mister Softee, an iconic ice cream truck brand facing an uncertain future.

⚾ Showing up to the sandlot: Who wouldn’t want an MLB star on their Wiffle ball team? Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez casually joined neighborhood kids during their game, CNN affiliate KMBC reports, giving them a memory they’ll never forget.

• Justice Department seeks to revive Trump documents case and defends role of special counsel

• Polio vaccines are coming to children in Gaza. What road awaits them?

• Apple is expected to debut the first generative AI iPhone at its September 9 event

🪙 That’s how large a Danish butter magnate’s coin collection is. When he died in 1923, he forbade anyone from selling it for 100 years. Now that time is up — and it could make history at auction.

🦕 Dinosaur highway: Matching sets of footprints discovered on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean reveal how the prehistoric species traveled before the supercontinents broke apart into the seven continents we know today.

🎤 Invasive fans: The pop singer has had a sudden rise to fame. But now she’s setting some boundaries, taking to TikTok to call out people who have followed her, “stalked” her family and demanded photos or hugs in public despite her resistance.

💤 What percentage of adults in the US between ages 45 and 64 say they don’t get enough sleep?

﻿A. 24%

B. 39%

C. 62%

D. 91%

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: You’re as young as you feel. It’s a saying John Alfred Tinniswood, now the world’s oldest man at 112, might identify with. Born the same year the Titanic sank, he says he doesn’t feel his age and even manages his finances on his own. He doesn’t have any special secrets to longevity but offers some advice for staying healthy.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. 39%, according to a 2022 CDC survey. If you find it hard to get enough rest, there’s a new path to better sleep through evening exercise breaks. Here’s how.

