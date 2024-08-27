Discovery of rogue worlds, how US Open lures celebs, inside a ghost town: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

In the waning weeks of summer, the US Open is the hottest spot for stars to be seen in New York with appearances from tabloid favorites like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. This is how the tournament lures in the A-listers.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Rogue worlds: Astronomers have spotted six celestial bodies within a cosmic cloud using the James Webb Space Telescope. The objects are slightly bigger than Jupiter, and the observations are shedding light on how stars and planets form across the universe.

2️⃣ Housing affordability: The housing market is finally showing signs of improvement, but homebuyers aren’t the only ones who have felt the sting. A recent report shows a dire situation for renters, too. Good luck living comfortably in these cities, which are listed as the five most rent-burdened places in America.

3️⃣ Harmless or triggering?: A content creator records while eating piles of food with, of course, copious amounts of sauce. You hear every crunch, slurp and bite. And the video racks up millions of views. As mukbangs grow in popularity, dietitians worry about the trend’s impact.

4️⃣ A true ghost town: It was once thriving with at least 10,000 Greek Orthodox Christians. But for more than a century, this town has stood empty, abandoned by its occupants and haunted by the past. It’s a monument, frozen in time — a physical reminder of darker times in Turkey.

5️⃣ ‘Liquid gold’: Celebrities and influencers are touting a trendy new wellness substance that’s meant for newborn cows. An expert says it’s popular for the potential to boost immunity, improve gut health and enhance athletic performance. But is it right for you?

Watch this

👠 Fashion pioneer: Supermodel Beverly Johnson snagged one of the most coveted magazine covers in fashion 50 years ago, becoming the first Black woman to appear in Vogue. It launched her career and changed history. Johnson tells CNN what that moment meant for her.

Top headlines

• Special counsel files reworked indictment against Trump in January 6 case

• Trump says he’s accepted rules for September 10 debate, which include muted mics

• Harris and Walz to sit with CNN for exclusive first joint interview since campaign began

Check this out

✨ Touch of magic: Naomi Osaka is embracing her feminine flair, bringing tulle to the tennis court. The 26-year-old revealed one of her competition looks before the US Open, featuring a frilly, coquettish style. See the lime green version she wore today.

$8.5 million

💵 That’s how much Care.com will refund customers in a settlement to address what the Federal Trade Commission called “unlawful practices,” which include misleading job seekers and job posters.

Quiz time

🎵 Martin Shkreli, the infamous “pharma bro” once convicted of securities fraud, has been ordered to give up all copies of a one-of-a-kind album by which music group?

﻿A. Fleetwood Mac

B. N.W.A.

C. The Beatles

D. Wu-Tang Clan

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Your health

💉 Broadening access: A lower-price weight loss drug has been launched by Eli Lilly, a move the company says will “significantly” expand supply as it sees continued high demand.

Good vibes

⚽ We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Soccer icon Megan Rapinoe may have played her final professional game, but the sport isn’t done showing her love. The two-time World Cup winner had her No. 15 jersey retired by her former club Seattle Reign. Rapinoe called it a “very special day” and thanked the club, fans and her family for the honor.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Wu-Tang Clan. Their album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was created in secret over the course of six years. In 2015, Shkreli paid a reported $2 million for it.

