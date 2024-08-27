Latino advocacy group wants federal investigation of Texas AG over home searches tied to voter fraud probe

B Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

(CNN) — A prominent Latino advocacy group asked the US Justice Department on Monday to investigate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after his office launched a series of raids that the group says was at the homes of Democratic activists and leaders last week on allegations tied to voter fraud.

In a letter to the Justice Department’s civil rights division, the president and the CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens requested “immediate action” by the federal agency.

“We believe that his conduct constitutes a direct attempt to suppress the Latino vote through intimidation and harassment, in violation of the Voting Rights Act and other federal civil rights law,” LULAC President Roman Palomares and CEO Juan Proaño wrote in the letter.

So far no charges have been filed as a result of the raids. Last week, Paxton’s office said search warrants were executed in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar counties as part of what his office described as an election integrity probe dating back to 2022.

In a release last week, the attorney general’s office said its election integrity unit was investigating a referral from Audrey Louis, the district attorney in the state’s 81st judicial district, involving allegations of election fraud and vote harvesting.

“Secure elections are the cornerstone of our republic,” Paxton said in the release. “We were glad to assist when the district attorney referred this case to my office for investigation. We are completely committed to protecting the security of the ballot box and the integrity of every legal vote. This means ensuring accountability for anyone committing election crimes.”

Neither Paxton’s office nor the district attorney’s office responded to requests from CNN on Monday about the investigation and its details.

At a news conference Monday outside the attorney general’s office in San Antonio, members of LULAC and Democratic activists condemned the raids and criticized Paxton for launching what they called a campaign of intimidation against Latino voters.

“Attorney General Paxton is using his position of authority to harass and intimidate Latino nonprofit organizations, Latino leaders, and LULAC members,” Palomares said. “This is point-blank voter intimidation, and LULAC will fight for the right of very Latino to exercise their right to vote.”

Those whose homes were raided included Cecilia Castellano, a Democrat running for a state House seat, as well as a 73-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, according to LULAC. At least six LULAC members had their homes searched, Palomares said, according to The Associated Press.

“You don’t go after our grandmothers. You don’t go after our great-grandmothers,” said Domingo Garcia, another leader at LULAC. “And you don’t go after them because they are just trying to vote.”

Castellano told CNN’s Laura Coates on Monday night that her phone was taken during the search of her home.

“I was shocked. I’m still shocked. … I’m more mad because my son was a few feet away,” Castellano said.

Lidia Martinez, an 87-year-old activist and LULAC member who has long helped to register voters, told reporters at Monday’s news conference that armed officers with Paxton’s office showed up to her home at the break of dawn August 20 with a search warrant. She said they told her the search was related to fraud and questioned her for three hours. She said they also made her stand outside in her front yard, still in her nightgown.

“It was just embarrassing, intimidating, (and) harassment,” she said, growing emotional. “They searched everything in my house.”

She said she was questioned about other LULAC members, and she blasted the search as a “Gestapo-style” raid. Her devices, personal calendar, and voter registration materials were confiscated, according to LULAC.

“I don’t do anything illegal. I follow the rules of the elections office, and I have never done anything illegal as, as far as voter registration or mail by ballot or any of the things that they’re looking for,” she said. “I don’t know who’s doing it. And, and I don’t care to know; I’m not associated with them. I’m not guilty of it, but I’m being harassed. I’m sick.”

In the letter to the federal government, LULAC argued the recent raids were a reflection of a broader pattern of voter intimidation in Latino and Black communities.

“Attorney General Paxton’s actions are not isolated incidents but are part of a concerted effort to suppress the growing political power of minority communities in Texas,” the letter stated. “These actions are reminiscent of past attempts to intimidate and disenfranchise voters through fear and coercion.”

