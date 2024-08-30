For newly arrived immigrant children, this lawyer’s help extends far beyond the courtroom

By Laura Klairmont, CNN

Phoenixville, PA (CNN) — In the last three years, a record number of unaccompanied migrant children – more than 500,000 – have traveled to the United States, many of them escaping violence and extreme poverty in rural areas of Central America.

As an immigration lawyer who works closely with these children, Rachel Rutter knows how long and difficult their journeys are and the desperate situations they are fleeing. Some have been physically or sexually abused; some trafficked; some have family members who have been murdered by gangs and their lives are at risk, she said.

“That just goes to show how dangerous things are in people’s home countries when they’re willing to undertake that journey to seek asylum,” Rutter said. “Because no parent would put their child willingly on that journey, or no child would undertake that journey willingly, if things weren’t so dire in their home country.”

Early on, Rutter saw the hurdles her young clients had to overcome after arriving in the US. They lacked stable housing and consistent meals and needed mental health and academic support.

“They’ve already been through so much trauma, it can be jarring when they arrive here and realize that it’s really just beginning,” she said.

As Rutter got more involved in the immigration work, she noticed that many of her clients had needs that weren’t being met.

“I saw that these kids don’t just need legal status, they also need all of these other things if they’re going to really heal and be successful,” Rutter said.

Compelled to fill in those gaps, she created Project Libertad in 2015. The nonprofit provides free legal representation, essential and social services, and newcomer support programs to immigrant youth.

The organization has assisted more than 1,100 individuals, representing more than 90 young people in immigration cases.

Helping children navigate the legal system

In the US immigration court system, there is no right to a court appointed lawyer for anyone, including children.

“If they’re not able to find their own lawyer, even children would be left to defend themselves, by themselves, in a foreign language that they don’t speak, against a trained government lawyer who is arguing to deport them,” Rutter said.

Through her nonprofit’s Immigrant Children’s Defense Project, Rutter and her group protect vulnerable children from deportation and dangerous situations. Rutter provides free legal services to immigrant youth across Pennsylvania, helping them apply for immigration status and representing in court those who are facing deportation.

“Having representation matters. It makes a big difference. It’s the single most important factor in determining the outcome of a child’s case,” said Rutter, who is the only lawyer for her organization and currently handling several dozen cases on her own.

A holistic approach for vulnerable kids

Rutter implemented a case management program that addresses housing, food, medical care, and other immediate needs that immigrant youth and their families struggle to obtain.

Many migrant children arrive in the US already carrying trauma. Then they face stressors with the threat of deportation and unstable living situations. This can worsen existing mental health problems and increase the likelihood of PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

In 2020, Project Libertad partnered with the Immigrant Psychology Network to increase awareness and provide immigrant youth access to mental health services.

“We get them comfortable with the idea of getting mental health support. We make sure to find therapists who speak their language. And we provide them with coping skills for anxiety and stress,” Rutter said.

Supporting ‘the newest newcomers’

Project Libertad’s weekly programs in schools are specifically tailored for newcomer immigrant youth and incorporate social-emotional learning, communication skills, and team building.

“Teachers tell us that the first time they see these kids having fun or smiling are in the programs,” she said. “They may have been out of school for a long time in their country, so it’s really a chance for them to have a positive experience in the classroom.”

The newcomer programs serve more than 100 students a year in seven schools. They receive ESL and academic assistance, college preparation and career support, as well as mentors who serve as positive adult role models.

“We build their confidence and help them see all of the options that are really available to them, whether that’s college, or tech school, or working after high school,” Rutter said. “They can do whatever it is that they want to do, and they don’t have to be limited by their current circumstances.”

For Valeria Sanchez, connecting with Project Libertad was a game changer. Her family fled their home in Guerrero, Mexico, after gang members threatened to kidnap her and her younger sister. She was 14 years old when they arrived in the US.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to my friends. I didn’t get to pack many things. What we were wearing is how we left that day,” Sanchez said. “Just to leave everything behind was a very confusing and scary experience. When I first arrived here, it was very difficult for me to handle this change of life in the United States. You just feel so lost.”

When she joined Project Libertad’s newcomer program, things started to turn around.

“This organization has helped me overall in every aspect of my life,” said Sanchez, now 23.

After graduating high school, Sanchez joined the Army National Guard. Now, she is the deputy communications director for Pennsylvania State Senator Amanda Cappelletti. She’s also taking college courses and wants to become an immigration attorney.

For Rutter, connecting with the kids and seeing them grow and achieve their dreams is her constant motivation.

“These kids are not coming here to ruin the United States, or take our jobs, or commit crimes. They’re coming here to be safe, and to take care of their families,” Rutter said. “They want to study. They want to work. They want to achieve something here in the US, and they are some of the hardest working, kindest, most resilient kids I’ve ever met.”

