Suspect in custody in series of shootings along I-5 in Washington state, police say

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody following a series of shootings along a portion of Interstate 5 in the Seattle and Tacoma areas of Washington state that left multiple people injured, officials said.

The first shooting occurred in the northbound lanes at 320th Street where a passenger in a vehicle was injured, King County Trooper Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol said in a social media post.

The second shooting happened on “NB 5 near I-90 where another passenger was injured. The third and not yet confirmed was NB 5 at MLK,” Johnson said.

“The suspect vehicle in the first shooting at 320th was described as a white Volvo with CA plates,” Johnson said in posts on X.

Additional shootings with injuries were reported along southbound I-5 near State Road 18 and near 54th street in Pierce County, which is south of King County and the Seattle area. The suspect vehicle in those shootings matched the earlier description, Johnson said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody after police in Pierce County located the vehicle, Johnson said without providing further information.

At least two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment, CNN affiliates KOMO and KING5 reported. Their conditions were unclear.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 just south of 320th Street in Federal Way was stopped briefly early Tuesday while troopers looked for evidence on the roadway, according to the state patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

