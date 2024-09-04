Visualizing how mass shootings in 2024 compare with past years

By Annette Choi and Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — CNN is tracking mass shootings in the United States using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Here’s how 2024 compares with previous years:

Last year ranked second for most mass shootings in a year since 2013. Read the full breakdown from 2023.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.