5 things to know for Sept. 5: Georgia school shooting, Presidential debate, Gaza ceasefire talks, Hunter Biden, Hotel strikes

(CNN) — US regulators want to investigate Shein and Temu for selling dangerous baby products. This comes as the two e-commerce websites are facing scrutiny over a litany of issues, including how they’re able to sell goods at such strikingly low prices.

1. Georgia school shooting

The community of Winder, Georgia, is grieving the deaths of two 14-year-old students and two teachers who were killed in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday. Nine others were wounded and hospitalized, all of whom are expected to survive. The suspected gunman is in custody and was identified as a 14-year-old student at the school, which is about an hour outside of Atlanta. There is no known connection between the shooter and the victims, authorities said, adding an investigation is underway to determine his motive. The teenager will be charged with murder and will be tried as an adult. The shooting is at least the 45th school shooting in 2024 and the deadliest this year, according to a CNN analysis.

2. Presidential debate

ABC News on Wednesday officially announced the rules of the upcoming presidential debate on September 10. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have agreed to the format that microphones will be muted while the other is speaking. However, the Harris campaign again laid out their objections to the muted mics condition, insisting that they believe the vice president will be “disadvantaged” by the format. In a Fox News town hall Wednesday, Trump said he was “going to let her talk” when asked about his upcoming debate with Harris. However, the former president also spread baseless allegations that he had “already heard” that Harris’ team would “get the questions in advance.” The rules set out by ABC News do not allow for notes and the candidates will be standing behind podiums.

3. Gaza ceasefire talks

A prospective hostage and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is 90% completed but disputes remain over the exchange of prisoners for hostages and the redeployment of Israeli forces in Gaza, according to a senior US official. US officials, with Qatar and Egypt, have for months worked to broker a deal to bring an end to the nearly yearlong conflict. Talks remain ongoing but Hamas said this week that militants guarding Israeli hostages in the buildings and tunnels of Gaza had “new instructions” to kill them if Israeli troops closed in. Meanwhile, an Israeli newspaper reported Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu derailed a potential hostage deal in July by introducing a raft of new demands.

4. Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden is set to go on trial today for alleged tax crimes. The case was once seen as a potential liability for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign before he dropped out of the 2024 race. Hunter Biden, 54, is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in federal taxes and executing a tax-evasion scheme. He pleaded not guilty and said he belatedly paid all of his tax debts after regaining his sobriety in 2019 amid a lifelong struggle with alcohol and drug abuse. The trial, which could last about a month, will feature salacious details about Hunter Biden’s extravagant partying and spending during the peak of his addiction, including money for strippers, escorts and luxury cars — all while allegedly failing to pay taxes. Political experts say the stakes are high for Hunter Biden, who was also convicted of three gun felonies in June and will be sentenced for those crimes after the election.

5. Hotel strikes

Most of the 10,000 hotel workers who went on strike during the busy Labor Day weekend returned to work Wednesday, but one group of 700 union members in San Diego will stay on strike for the foreseeable future. Those workers, employed at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, will remain on strike until there is a contract agreement, their union says. Over the weekend, many guests at Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott properties across the US had to deal with noisy picket lines and reduced service from skeleton hotel crews. The strike, which affected as many as 25 hotels in nine US cities, was planned as a limited-duration walkout. Union leaders and members are still pushing for a deal that includes better pay and improved working conditions.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7.67 million

That was the number of available jobs in the US in July, according to new data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s the lowest number of openings since January 2021.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this.”

— Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney, announcing Wednesday that she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November because of the “danger that Donald Trump poses.” Cheney, who is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal critic of former President Trump for years. The youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain also told CNN this week that he changed his voter registration to Democrat and plans to vote for Harris in the 2024 election.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The Eiffel Tower could be permanently changed

Officials in Paris are considering making the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic rings a permanent fixture — and reception to the idea is mixed. Hear Parisians react.

