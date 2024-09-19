Why people seem so annoyed by kids, escape from python’s grip, mannequins in space: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Following the MIND diet — which combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets — can lower your risk of cognitive decline, a new study found. MIND limits five unhealthy food groups to reduce the intake of trans and saturated fats.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ No kidding: Crying babies. Temper tantrums. Grumpy teens. Parents put up with those things all the time, but how much should other people have to endure? Experts say these attitudes about bad behavior reflect broader shifts in society.

2️⃣ Tight squeeze: A woman was washing dishes at her home on the outskirts of Bangkok when she suddenly felt bites on her leg and realized a python was wrapping itself around her. She struggled to free herself for two hours before help arrived.

3️⃣ Space dummies: Mannequins named Helga and Zohar flew around the moon on a path that astronauts could take soon. Scientists are using them to test levels of radiation exposure and the effectiveness of a “storm shelter” inside the Orion capsule.

4️⃣ Flying in style: New York’s JFK and Boston Logan airports will soon be home to JetBlue’s first airport lounges, part of the airline’s push to meet demand for premium offerings. The perks will include free food, beverages and Wi-Fi.

5️⃣ ‘Utterly disgusting’: CNN’s Barry Neild has strong opinions about coffee, and his quest for a cup that he can actually enjoy took him from Indonesia to Colombia. He likes the smell and the coffeehouse vibe but says he just can’t stomach the taste.

Watch this

🌋 ‘Spectacular show’: A new eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano wowed scientists flying over it when they witnessed 30-foot-high lava fountains emanating from a crater.

Top headlines

• Israel striking targets in Lebanon after deadly pager and walkie-talkie blasts

• North Carolina GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum

• Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since February 2023 after Fed’s interest rate cut

What’s buzzing

🏈 Fantasy football feud: A Philadelphia man’s online competition got so out of hand — with a fake bomb threat and an international investigation — that the FBI got involved.

Check this out

🎨 Hidden meaning? The turbulent skies of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpiece “The Starry Night” are believed to align with a scientific theory. Take a closer look.

$572 million

💸 That’s the estimated amount of money the Boeing strike has cost the company and its workers in one week.

Your health

💉 Positive trend: Overdose deaths in the US are the lowest they’ve been in three years, and a new analysis suggests “unprecedented” progress in fighting the drug epidemic.

Quiz time

🎾 American tennis star Coco Gauff just parted ways with her coach after a string of disappointing results. Who was her coach?

﻿A. Chris Evert

B. Brad Gilbert

C. John McEnroe

D. Patrick Mouratoglou

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

📖 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: September is National Literacy Month, so it’s a great time to read to the children in your life or dive into a new book yourself. If you need suggestions, CNN journalists shared some of their favorites.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Gauff parted ways with Brad Gilbert, a former men’s tennis pro. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

