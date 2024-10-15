5 things to know for Oct. 15: Presidential race, FEMA, Medicare, Israeli hostages, La Niña

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Most taxpayers filed their 2023 returns by the official deadline in mid-April, or they applied for an extension, giving them until today to file their returns. Remember, those who don’t meet tax due dates could face penalties and interest that will accrue until the situation is resolved.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed Republican rival Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Monday over the former president’s comment that the US military should handle “the enemy from within” on Election Day. She portrayed Trump as dangerous and unstable following his remarks Sunday on Fox News, when he said he would call on US forces and the National Guard to suppress what he described as “radical left lunatics.” Trump, who incited violence to try to stay in power after the 2020 election, also said he isn’t worried about his supporters’ actions on November 5. Harris’ campaign plans to seize on his remarks with a new ad that features Trump repeatedly invoking the phrase “the enemy from within” on the campaign trail.

2. FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has resumed door-to-door neighborhood outreaches in some areas affected by Hurricane Helene after authorities arrested one man accused of making a threat against its employees. This comes after aid to several communities was paused in parts of North Carolina over the weekend due to reports of a truckload of militia, amid a backdrop of misinformation about responses to recent storms. Investigators later determined a 44-year-old man in possession of a handgun and rifle acted alone. FEMA has had to deal with a slew of threats and wild rumors about its latest relief efforts, which include an initial $750 payment to many victims. “The contours of this misinformation are unlike anything we’ve seen before,” a senior administration official told CNN last week.

3. Medicare

Medicare Advantage enrollees are encouraged to review their plans during open enrollment, which begins today and runs until December 7. Health experts say insurers are making a flurry of changes that could leave some senior citizens hunting for new policies, paying more out of pocket or getting skimpier supplemental benefits. For example, more than 16 million enrollees this year are in plans with no deductible for any drug. But in 2025, more than 45% of these members will be subject to a deductible for at least some drugs — particularly brand-name or specialty medications — if they stay in the same plan. Some insurers are also cutting back on allowances for dental, hearing and vision benefits.

4. Israeli hostages

The parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American murdered by Hamas militants in Gaza in August, described the “crushing blow” of losing their son and say they fear that other families will receive the same “devastating news” unless world leaders take urgent action to secure the release of the remaining hostages. In the interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, both parents were wearing stickers with “374” written on them to mark the number of days that have passed since the hostages were taken to Gaza by Hamas. As part of its escalated offensive against the militant group in the enclave, the Israeli military has ordered civilians to leave and blocked all food from entering northern Gaza. The UN has warned that Israel is effectively sealing off the area and may be carrying out a “large-scale forced transfer” of civilians, which it said would amount to a war crime.

5. La Niña

A weak La Niña is expected to develop ahead of winter and affect temperatures, precipitation and snow across the US. La Niña is a natural climate pattern that influences global weather marked by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. If this year’s La Niña ends up rather weak, winter is expected to be warmer than normal across almost the entire southern half of the US and much of the East. This could mean some winter storms in parts of the East end up wetter, rather than snowier. It’s a complete flip from winter 2023, which favored a wetter South and a drier North. Last winter’s pattern was the warmest on record for the Lower 48 because it was dominated by La Niña’s counterpart El Niño in a world also warming due to fossil fuel pollution.

HAPPENING LATER

Early voting begins in Georgia today

Two critical battleground states in the 2024 presidential election — Georgia and North Carolina — are kicking off early in-person voting this week. In Georgia, voters can head to the ballot box beginning today and in North Carolina, early in-person voting begins on Thursday. Here’s how voting and elections will work in two key swing states.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks is scaling back discounts and promotions

Bitter news for Starbucks aficionados … The coffee chain is pulling promotional offers through its mobile app to get customers to pay full price for its coffees and teas.

What to do if your flight is canceled or delayed

Navigating some US airports can be an adventure in itself. Here’s what travelers should do when their flights are delayed or canceled.

Pets in China are earning ‘snack money’ in cafes

Chinese pet owners are sending their furry friends to work in cafes amid an explosion of unique dining experiences in the company of animals.

Watch this robot amputate its own limbs

A robot developed at Yale could be helpful for search and rescue missions in dangerous rubble and planetary exploration on treacherous terrain. Watch how it amputates its own limbs to survive.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual assault in six new lawsuits

The embattled entertainment mogul was accused of sexual assault in six new lawsuits Monday, including one case involving an alleged 16-year-old boy.

TODAY’S NUMBER

75

That’s how many years the hardware store brand True Value has been in business, with around 4,500 independently operated locations across the US. However, due to a cash crunch, the company said it has filed for bankruptcy and is selling substantially all its operations to a rival.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It’s going to change our understanding of our place in the universe if this is a world that could support life.”

— NASA engineer Jenny Kampmeier, after the space agency launched a mission Monday to investigate a potentially habitable ocean world.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

How to use CNN’s Magic Wall to follow the 2024 election

Chief National Correspondent John King explains how CNN’s new Magic Wall feature opens up endless possibilities for exploring the US political landscape ahead of this year’s election. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.