Rapper Young Thug accepts plea deal in long-running racketeering trial

(CNN) — Young Thug has entered a guilty plea deal in an agreement that will end the Grammy-winning rapper’s racketeering trial – the longest court case in Georgia history.

Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has entered a non-negotiated guilty plea deal Thursday with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to several charges — including firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity — while he pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang — a sudden conclusion to a dramatic and tumultuous trial that included three different judges, the jailhouse stabbing of a codefendant and an alleged in-court drug transaction.

In 2022, Williams was charged alongside more than two dozen others under Georgia’s sprawling Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act – known as RICO.

Defense attorneys have accused Williams of misusing the racketeering statute.

Prosecutors accused the rapper of leading a criminal street gang that committed murder and a slew of violent crimes in Atlanta.

The case had dragged on for months, including multiple motions for a mistrial, the most recent being last week. The jury selection process alone took over a year.

Three codefendants in the YSL racketeering trial have accepted plea agreements this week from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Rodalius Ryan, known as “Lil Rod,” and codefendant Marquavious Huey, known as “Qua,” entered guilty pleas Wednesday to charges of violating the state’s RICO Act.

As part of the terms, Ryan accepted a 10-year prison sentence, which was commuted to time served. Other counts in the indictment, including armed robbery, were dropped as part of the agreement.

Ryan is currently serving a life sentence for a separate murder case. The prison times will run concurrently, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said.

As part of his plea deal, Huey admitted guilt to multiple counts in the indictment, including armed robbery. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with nine years in custody, nine years on probation, and five years suspended as part of the agreement.

Quamarvious Nichols, also known as “Qua,” accepted a plea deal Tuesday for Count 1 of the indictment, conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. He received a negotiated sentence of 20 years, with seven years to be served in custody and the remaining years on probation. In exchange, multiple counts, including murder, were dismissed.

None of the three individuals who entered guilty pleas will be required to testify against the remaining codefendants, including the main target of the case, Young Thug.

