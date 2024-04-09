Police, FBI investigate bombing at Salem Satanic Temple



By Tammy Mutasa

SALEM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police and the FBI are investigating a bombing at the Satanic Temple in Salem.

Salem police said someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the building on Bridge Street at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday. The damage the device caused was not discovered until approximately 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

No one was in the building at the time, according to police.

The Satanic Temple co-founder says luckily the center wasn’t open. “It can’t be overstated that this was definitely a horrific act of attempted terrorism and people could be hurt,” said Lucien Greaves, cofounder and spokesperson for The Satanic Temple.

State Police bomb technicians responded to make sure the device was no longer a danger. The building was swept for additional devices by K9s.

The ATF and FBI also responded responded to the scene.

“It is concerning, it is very concerning that now devices are being thrown because now it seems like it’s escalating because for whatever reason people are actually taking it more serious,” said neighbor Cliff Alleyne.

Previous threats have been made against the Salem Satanic Temple. In January, a Michigan man was arrested after police said he was plotting to bomb the temple. In June 2022, a Chelsea man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire there.

“Salem Detectives have worked closely with temple staff on investigating these threats and incidents,” Salem police said.

Neighbors weren’t surprised when police swarmed the center.

“Every few months, bomb threats called, authorities come,” Alleyne said. “And it just creates a lot of chaos for the residents because it’s a busy street.”

Their concern is whether the repeated incidents are putting others in danger.

“I’m just annoyed that next door can’t be left alone, they’re nice people,” said neighbor Shawn Flynn.

Greaves says whoever the perpetrator is, is misguided.

“People just have different religious perspectives and people should do what they can to live with that diversity,” Greaves said. “And they don’t have to resort to ridiculous actions like this.”

The bombing is currently under investigation by Salem police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

