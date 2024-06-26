Army sharp shooter eyes Paralympics



By Brynn Carman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — From combat to the shooting range, U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class John Joss is most at home when carrying a gun. He’s a current national record holder and has a good track record competing in France, hoping that good fortune continues this summer.

Sgt. Joss is one of the best 50-meter prone rifle shooters in the world and perfection is the norm in his sport.

“It’s shooting well, I am seeing well and I am looking forward to shooting well in the Games,” says Sgt. Joss.

Sgt. Joss has been shooting for Team USA for over a decade, calling Colorado Springs home since 2019.

“This inner ten-ring is what you are trying to hit and that’s 10.4 millimeters in width about half the size of a dime,” says Sgt. Joss.

He became a sharpshooter in the Army. After enlisting in 2004 and serving combat in Iraq, Sgt. Joss was caught in an ambush.

“I got injured in Iraq in 2007 and I got rehabilitated, I lost my right lower limb and so there was a big rehabilitation process, but once I got done I stayed in the Army, I was able to stay, I had to fight to stay,” says Sgt. Joss.

Awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery, Sgt. Joss had his right leg amputated at the shin. But it hasn’t slowed him down one bit.

“People, friends of mine didn’t know for years,” says Sgt. Joss. “I normally wear jeans just because it’s comfortable. But I have to, I can’t not walk so you just get used to it.”

And eventually Sgt. Joss was sought out for his impressive skills on the range.

“I think in 8 months I had already become a World Cup medalist and my career kind of took off from there,” says Sgt. Joss.

Things have come into focus for Sgt. Joss after a long and impressive career with Team USA Shooting. Embracing what will be his third and final Paralympics.

“This is my last Games and I am going to retire and so I am not going to stress about it so much I am just going to like have fun like I did when I started and let’s just do it, you know,” says Sgt. Joss.

Sgt. Joss will have 50 minutes to fire off his best 60 shots at the Paralympics. He hopes to qualify for the finals and maybe even reach the podium. In 2018, he won a silver medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France, which is the same range as the Summer Games. He’s hoping to have some repeat luck this summer!

