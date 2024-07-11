Man with disability feels ‘trapped’ on 4th floor without elevator due to power outage

By Jessica Willey

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — At the open window, at the end of the hall, is where Robert Ashley spent the better part of three days.

There is minimal electricity in Building 3 at the Villas at Eastwood on Hussion Street, southeast of downtown, which means there is no elevator for Ashley to ride downstairs, and he depends on a motorized chair to get around.

“I feel like I’m trapped up here,” the 72-year-old said.

So, it’s been only trips up and down the hallway for him at the Harris County Housing Authority (HCHA) property.

Residents said power was restored to buildings 1 and 2, but theirs is still lacking. Food is running low.

“Trying to see what I’m going to do as far as food,” one woman who did not want to give her name said. “Microwave isn’t working. All the food has gone bad.”

The residents, all low-income, are trying to pass the time in the high temperatures, and most have nowhere to turn.

“Right now, it’s reading 86 degrees,” Kyle Conner, pointing to his thermostat, said. “If you don’t know anyone, there’s nowhere to go to cool down. It’ll drive you crazy. It’s so incredibly hot.”

ABC13 is in the community, documenting the impact of the massive power outages. Frustration is growing as everyone waits for better days.

“We’re all just trying to do the best we can,” Kimberly Gardner said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.