NBA star empowers kids through culinary program

By Danielle Radin

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook is making an impact off the court by partnering with Little Kitchen Academy to bring culinary programs and life skills to children in underserved communities across LA County.

In Century City Wednesday, 5-year-old Sophia Beroukhim was baking up a sweet treat. “I made chocolate banana muffins!” she exclaimed.

She and a group of children, ages three to five-years-old are learning through the academy’s mission to empower kids with culinary and life skills, healthy eating habits, and confidence.

“Our family loves the Little Kitchen Academy,” Westbrook told KCAL. “We took our kids there multiple times and was able to see the impact they had on them immediately with the programs they provide. ”

Westbrook, who is also a board member, said he plans to help grow the program to serve more children in various communities around LA.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.