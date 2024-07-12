Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Incorrect inmate released in Bernalillo County

<i>KOAT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An investigation is underway after the wrong inmate
Lawrence, Nakia
KOAT via CNN Newsource
An investigation is underway after the wrong inmate
By
New
Published 1:38 PM

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An investigation is underway after the wrong inmate was released in Bernalillo County. It happened on Wednesday, July 3.

The released inmate, 32-year-old Anthony Jaramillo, is facing a felony controlled substance charge. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center said court officials notified about the mistake on Wednesday, July 10.

Law enforcement is working to find Jaramillo and return him to MDC. The release is being investigated by the MDC office of professional standards.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content