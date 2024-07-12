Incorrect inmate released in Bernalillo County

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — An investigation is underway after the wrong inmate was released in Bernalillo County. It happened on Wednesday, July 3.

The released inmate, 32-year-old Anthony Jaramillo, is facing a felony controlled substance charge. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center said court officials notified about the mistake on Wednesday, July 10.

Law enforcement is working to find Jaramillo and return him to MDC. The release is being investigated by the MDC office of professional standards.

