Devil in a Cerulean Blue Dress: A ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel in the Works

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 11, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Gird your loins, fashion enthusiasts! The highly anticipated sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” is reportedly in development, promising to bring back the iconic Miranda Priestly as she navigates the ever-evolving world of magazine publishing in the post-aughts era.

The Legacy Continues “The Devil Wears Prada,” the 2006 cinematic masterpiece, was a loose adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel inspired by her stint as an assistant to the formidable Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. Meryl Streep’s portrayal of the imperious Miranda Priestly earned her a well-deserved 14th Academy Award nomination, while Emily Blunt’s performance as the overworked assistant Emily Charlton became equally unforgettable. The film, funded by Fox 2000 Pictures, is now under the Disney umbrella following their 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox. This merger has paved the way for a potential sequel, with the original producer Wendy Finerman reportedly securing the return of both Streep and Blunt. While Anne Hathaway’s involvement remains uncertain, the prospect of reuniting the original cast has fans buzzing with excitement.

A New Chapter in Fashion The sequel’s plot is rumored to delve into the twilight of Priestly’s career, focusing on the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Priestly finds herself in a high-stakes battle for advertising dollars against her former assistant, now a formidable executive at a luxury conglomerate akin to Kering or LVMH. This storyline promises a dramatic clash between old-school editorial prowess and modern corporate strategy, setting the stage for a gripping narrative.

Behind the Scenes Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the original screenplay, is reportedly working on this new project. Discussions are underway to bring back David Frankel, the director of the original film, ensuring that the sequel maintains the same sharp wit and stylish flair that made the first movie a cult classic.

A Cultural Phenomenon Since its release, “The Devil Wears Prada” has become a beloved staple among millennials, celebrated for its biting humor and memorable quotes. The film’s enduring popularity has only fueled the demand for a sequel, making this announcement a dream come true for fans. With production details still under wraps and the official cast yet to be confirmed, anticipation is building. As the film industry awaits further news, one thing is certain: the return of Miranda Priestly promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine for the latest updates on this exciting sequel and all things fashion. In the words of Miranda Priestly, “That’s all.”

