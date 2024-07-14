Skip to Content
New Boston man wanted for murder is captured

    TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A New Boston man wanted in a shooting that killed one and injured another was captured and in custody. (For website: according to the New Boston Police Department on Thursday.) Malaki Beckham was wanted for capital murder charges stemming from a shooting on Saturday in New Boston. Officers found two victims, both with gunshot wounds to their torsos. (according to a news release). One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other is in critical condition at a local hospital.

