Rescue crews in Elk River search waters of Mississippi River for missing man

ELK RIVER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Rescue crews were back on the scene searching Saturday after a water emergency in Elk River on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said they searched the Mississippi River from River Edge Commons Park to Babcock Park for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface. A state patrol helicopter was in the air, and there were rescue boats in the water.

“I’ve been very nervous the last few weeks,” said Brian Donnelly. “That somebody was going to fall in and would need to be rescued.”

Donnelly has been in Elk River 23 years, but has only lived right along the river for a month. Even in that short time, he’s already seen the power of the river.

“Over the last two weeks I’ve seen several people venture out there in kayaks or canoes and were very surprised that they end up down the river, a mile in like sixteen seconds,” said Donnelly.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of several people struggling in the water at Rivers Edge Commons on Friday. A man and two children had been swimming on a sandbar when the children started to struggle in the current. The man grabbed one of the children and was able to get her to the sandbar.

Then he jumped in to help the second child and pushed the child to shore before he disappeared under the water, the sheriff’s office says.

The children then told firefighters and police that their father was missing.

“I heard screams for help in the river so I look up and I see heads bobbing up and down, it was the son and the father,” said Nick Bridges, who witnessed the incident. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family not knowing, not getting any answers right now.”

The witness said he saw the boy taken out of the water and placed in an ambulance.

The sheriff’s office says the search for the man is ongoing.

