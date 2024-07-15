Argentina’s Copa America victory sends fans into frenzy

By Michael Hudak

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Argentina’s victory in the 2024 Copa America has ignited celebrations across South Florida, sending fans into a jubilant frenzy.

“It was amazing,” said one woman who saw the game.

“What can we say, we’re the best,” said another woman sporting her Argentina team jersey.

Footage from Collins Avenue captured the ecstatic atmosphere as fans took to the streets to celebrate. The energy from the Hard Rock Stadium to Collins Avenue was palpable.

“The best part is when Argentina [wins a game],” said a woman who has lived in Miami for 28 years.

People traveled from across the country to be part of this momentous occasion. As usual, Collins Avenue at 73rd Street, especially around Manolo, an Argentinian restaurant that hosted a watch party, turned into a massive party.

“We flew all the way out here just to see our team win,” said one California couple.

Another duo flew from New York to visit Miami for the game.

Both inside and outside of Manolo, a sea of blue and white flooded the area, showcasing the fans’ immense pride and excitement.

