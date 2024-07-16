City launches new, on-demand rideshare service

By Caroline Vandergriff

MANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) — The City of Mansfield officially launched its new rideshare service Monday, thanks in part to the persistence of a woman advocating for her friends with special needs.

Brian and David Hogan both work at Mansfield grocery stores, but since the city doesn’t have a bus system, they have to rely on their younger brother or friends to get them to and from their jobs.

“And we have a lot of very good friends,” said Brian Hogan. “We’re blessed.”

Rachel Grossman is one of those friends.

“I grew up with David,” she said. “We graduated from Mansfield High School together.”

He reached out a few years ago asking for a ride home from work. Grossman and her sister, Megan Koudelka, started a Facebook group for volunteers willing to drive them. Even though it has more than 200 members, it was still challenging.

Grossman reached out to churches and a variety of other organizations to find consistent transportation.

“And when we started calling around, they’re like, there’s nothing, and we have lists of people that need help all the time,” Grossman said.

So Grossman’s next email was to the mayor, which eventually helped bring the new microtransit service to Mansfield.

Trinity Metro On-Demand works a lot like Uber or Lyft but with much cheaper fares.

“We’re growing, and we want to continue to help people get the essential services they need,” said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.

Brian and David are excited to experience the newfound freedom this program brings.

“Hope people take advantage of it, you know,” Brian said. “It’s tough to find a ride and all. But when you have something like that, it really helps you a lot. Go grocery shopping or go to appointments or wherever.”

Grossman and her sister are optimistic the service will not only help the brothers but so many others.

“It isn’t just for the elderly or disabled,” said Grossman. “Anybody can use this service and we just want the word to get out there about that.”

People can order a ride anywhere within Mansfield city limits for only $3 a ride, with discounts for seniors and veterans. The trial service will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

To give everyone a chance to try the service, rides will be free through Sept. 14.

“I just think that people don’t realize how much it’s going to change their life,” said Koudelka about the impact it will have on David and Brian.

Mansfield City Council is rolling out the service on a 6-month trial period to gauge ridership and community interest.

