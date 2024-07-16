Driver escapes with minor injuries after crashing under big rig

By Cecilio Padilla

FAIRFIELD, California (KOVR) — A driver escaped with just minor injuries after a major crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. on the westbound side of I-80, near the Suisun Valley Road offramp.

As seen in images shared by the Fairfield Fire Department, a small red convertible crashed into the back of a big rig – trapping the car and leaving it with significant damage.

Despite the dramatic scene, firefighters say the driver escaped with just minor injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Traffic is backing up on westbound I-80 through most of Fairfield leading up to the crash scene. Drivers should expect delays through the morning.

