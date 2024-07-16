H-E-B Extends a Helping Hand with Discounts and Community Support Post-Hurricane Beryl

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Houston and Gulf Coast residents recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, H-E-B is stepping up to provide much-needed relief and support to the hardest-hit communities. From offering significant discounts on frozen foods to deploying essential resources, H-E-B demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting Texans in times of need.

Discounts on Frozen Foods to Aid Recovery

Starting Sunday, H-E-B stores across Houston and surrounding areas, including the Golden Triangle, East Texas, Bryan/College Station/Brenham, and select Gulf Coast locations such as Bay City, El Campo, Edna, and Wharton, will offer a 10% discount on all frozen food items, including ice. This discount will be automatically applied at the register for purchases made in-store from July 14 through July 21.

“At H-E-B, we’re committed to supporting our communities in times of need. Texans across the Houston area and the Gulf Coast were hardest hit by the storm and have been without power for several days,” said Armando Perez, H-E-B Executive Vice President of Houston Food Drug. “We’re in this together with our neighbors, and this discount is a way for us to lend a hand as people begin to regain power and restock their freezers.”

Extensive Community Support Efforts

In the days following Hurricane Beryl, H-E-B has provided substantial support to affected areas. Key initiatives include:

– Support for Nonprofits and Impacted Areas: H-E-B has provided vital resources to nonprofits and communities, including Houston, Wharton, Kingwood, Lake Jackson, and Bay City. The company has helped establish cooling centers and distributed water, ice, snacks, and other essential supplies.

– Donations and Resources: H-E-B has made additional donations, including eight truckloads of ice to support Houston. Prior to the hurricane’s landfall, H-E-B supplied water and other essentials to area food banks to bolster their relief efforts.

– H-E-B Mobile Kitchen Deployment In Sargent, Texas, a Gulf Coast community severely impacted by the hurricane, the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen has been deployed to serve up to 21,500 hot meals to residents and first responders. Additionally, H-E-B sent trailer loads of water and ice to support relief efforts around Matagorda Bay.

Helping Here Philosophy: A Commitment to Community Support

H-E-B’s “Helping Here” philosophy is at the heart of its mission to support communities during crises. The company remains closely engaged with nonprofit partners and local municipalities to assess ongoing and future needs throughout the recovery process.

As Texans work to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Beryl, H-E-B stands as a steadfast ally, offering tangible support and resources to help the community get back on its feet. For more information and updates on H-E-B’s relief efforts, visit their website or local stores.

For more info, visit HEB.com

