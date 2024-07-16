Woman dies after being hit by train in Clifton neighborhood

By Curadhan Powell

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A woman died after being by a train in the Clifton neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

Around 8:30 a.m., LMPD Fifth Division officers responded to the call of a pedestrian down near the train tracks near Stoll Avenue and Arlington Avenue.

When officers got there, they found her down on the CSX tracks.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, where they pronounced the woman dead.

Police say the train conductor told them she was walking on the tracks and failed to get out of the way despite the train sounding its horn to get her attention.

The conductor said the train tried to stop before hitting her.

The train’s engine was stopped on the tracks as crews worked the scene. LMPD Homicide investigates the incident.

The name and age of the woman have not yet been released.

