Attleboro power lifter, 74, breaks national record, aims for world championship

By Josh Brogadir

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Paul Topham, a 74-year-old power lifter from Attleboro, has set a new national record and is now aiming for the World Championship.

“You always got to strive to do better. You always got to strive to get stronger. And the only way you’re going to do that is persistence,” said Topham.

Topham, a lifelong weight lifter, is a regular at the Attleboro YMCA gym.

“Just because I’m 74 doesn’t mean I have to think I’m old,” said Topham.

He trains alongside his partner Emily Fowler. On Saturday, Topham set a new national power lifting record for his age and weight category. His bench press reached 209.7 pounds, his squat 363.8 pounds, and his deadlift 385.8 pounds.

“I was just in so much excitement and in so much awe of what he was about to do because I knew he was going to do it. I saw him walk out and I was like, ‘oh that’s my Papa Smurf!’ I was proud of him, I was just proud to be there to support him,” said Fowler.

Topham, despite being in his 70s, continues to work and work out. He is only partially retired from his tree cutting business.

“Can’t keep the monkey out of the tree,” Topham said.

His next goal is to compete in the World Championship. The championship will be held in Hyannis this year.

“Or the gym rat out of the gym,” Topham added, indicating his unwavering dedication to power lifting.

He hopes to represent the United States in November.

