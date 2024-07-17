Madison police using drones to keep students safe

By Brooklyn Joyner

MADISON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Summertime — when kids are out of class and school buildings are empty — gives law enforcement the chance to train to make sure the buildings are secure.

Across the city of Madison, teachers are decorating their classrooms for students as summer break winds down, but a break for the students does not mean a break for the Madison County School District. The district and the Madison Police Department have been collaborating this summer to improve classroom safety.

“District Attorney Bubba Bramlett purchased for the Madison Police Department, a SWAT drone. One of the projects the drone was purchased for was to use laser technology called Lidar, to map all of our city schools,” said Madison Avenue Elementary Principal Wesley Quick.

Madison Police Department officials said the drones will be flown through all schools in the city of Madison to get a digital floor plan of each building.

“Let’s say that there was some type of hostage situation — it doesn’t have to involve weapons or a student — that we needed to get to all of the scenarios, (which are) endless, where law enforcement would have to help us and they are not familiar with our building like we are,” Quick said.

Morgan Emmons, of Madison, is getting her two children ready to return to class. She has a few concerns about the new technology, saying it was never clearly discussed with parents.

“Are these drones going to 24/7? Is it a once-a-week thing? Is it only going to be used in case of an active shooter?” Emmons asked.

The Madison County School District is reassuring parents that it will not affect students and the mapping process will be complete before school begins.

“We never want to interrupt the educational environment, plus cause any alarm or apprehensiveness to our students,” Quick said.

Madison County students return to school Aug. 1.

