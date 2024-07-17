Migrants, homeless families dropped off at MBTA stop because Massachusetts emergency shelters are full

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The state has made it clear that its emergency shelter program is at capacity. That has not stopped dozens of migrants heading to Massachusetts through any number of federal programs.

Last week, the state announced it would stop allowing so-called “newcomers” to sleep at Logan Airport. Families had been sleeping there when they first arrived in Boston through the airport’s Terminal E. In doing so, the state said families would be sent straight to emergency shelters like the one in Norfolk at the old Bay State Correctional Center.

On Tuesday, WBZ-TV found dozens of people being dropped off by bus to the Wollaston MBTA stop in Quincy. These families were coming from a day center that closes at 5 p.m. daily, and said they were unsure where to go. They were planning to sleep at the train station.

For the past three nights Gladys Vega and her nonprofit, La Colaborativa, have come to the train station to pick up families and give them a place to sleep. She said on Monday she helped about 30 migrant and unhoused individuals and expected to help another 50 Tuesday evening.

“We have a huge humanitarian crisis”

“I think we need to understand we have a huge humanitarian crisis,” said Vega. “If they are going to spend the night here, I would rather take them to my office. I have air mattresses there and let’s get to tomorrow and figure it out.”

A spokesperson for the Governor’s office said families who were present at Family Welcome Centers were informed that there is no shelter space available and were offered alternative services. The spokesperson went on to say that some families chose not to accept those services.

It’s unclear whether overnight accommodations were a part of that offer.

Norfolk shelter currently at capacity

The state says the Norfolk safety net site at the old Bay State Correctional Center is currently at capacity for this stage of its opening with 143 people.

Meanwhile Vega is vowing to continue to help.

“We will do whatever it takes,” Vega said. “These are children, these are small kids with mom and dad. Just take them there. Give them a warm meal, have them take a shower, and give them a blanket so they can rest, and pray to God that we can figure this out soon, so we don’t have to place children in a train station.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.