Woman arrested on warrant, accused of lying on her foster son and causing his death

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WBBM) — A mother suspected in the death of her foster child in Northwest Indiana was in police custody Sunday night.

Jennifer Lee Wilson, 48, was apprehended Saturday evening in New Buffalo Township, Michigan, according to the Berrien County, Michigan Sheriff’s office.

A warrant was issued for Wilson this past Monday in Porter County, Indiana Superior Court.

Wilson’s foster son, 10-year-old Dakota Levi Stevens, died in April. Police said he had run away to a neighbor’s house in unincorporated Valparaiso, but Wilson brought him back home.

She is accused of lying on his midsection for about five minutes—later telling police he was acting up.”

Wilson said she then asked Dakota if he was ready to get up and asked him, “Are you faking?” the affidavit said. She then rolled him over and saw that his eyelids were pale, began CPR, and called 911, the affidavit said.

Porter County sheriff’s detectives tried to resuscitate Dakota, but could not. Dakota died at a local hospital two days later.

Dakota stood 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 90 pounds, while Wilson stood 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighed 340 pounds, the affidavit said.

Wilson was charged in a warrant with reckless homicide.

