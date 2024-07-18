2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition: A Modern Tribute to an Icon

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — A nostalgic drive down memory lane is in store for automotive enthusiasts with the return of the Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition for the 2025 model year. This special edition, paying homage to Japan’s renowned Hakone Turnpike, promises to captivate drivers with its striking design and enhanced performance features. Set to arrive at Toyota dealerships in Fall 2024, this limited edition is already generating significant excitement.

Revamped Performance and Handling

The 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Special Edition builds on the GR86 Premium grade, offering a choice between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. At its heart is a robust 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder boxer engine, delivering 228 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. This powertrain ensures a thrilling driving experience, complemented by 18-inch satin bronze-finished wheels, a color-keyed duck-tail spoiler, and a distinctive Hakone badge.

Toyota has refined the handling dynamics of the GR86 Hakone Special Edition with re-tuned shock absorbers, improved electric power steering, and updated throttle mapping. These enhancements provide quicker response times and smoother shifting, ensuring drivers feel connected to the road. The inclusion of Brembo® brakes and SACHS dampers as standard features further elevates the driving experience, offering superior control and stability.

Stylish and Unique Design

The exterior of the GR86 Hakone Special Edition is designed to impress, featuring a bold Ridge Green color that pays tribute to the scenic Hakone Turnpike. Black accents and bronze wheels add a touch of sophistication, while the interior boasts Ultrasuede® sport seats with tan leather trim and stitching. A specially designed shift knob with bronze accents and a GR special edition plaque enhance the car’s unique aesthetic.

Limited Edition Exclusivity

With only 860 units available for the U.S. market, the GR86 Hakone Special Edition is poised to become a sought-after collector’s item. This exclusive model is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to producing vehicles that combine heritage with modern innovation.

Advanced Engineering and Technology

The GR86 Hakone Special Edition incorporates cutting-edge engineering to deliver an unparalleled driving experience. The vehicle’s chassis, crafted from high-strength steel, hot-stamped steel, and aluminum, offers a balance of roll and pitch that maximizes control. Structural adhesives and high-strength fasteners ensure a cohesive and connected frame, while the lightweight design keeps the car agile and responsive.

The 2.4-liter FA-24 engine, naturally aspirated, is tuned to provide peak torque at 3,700 RPM, resulting in swift acceleration and powerful performance. Whether equipped with the manual or automatic transmission, the GR86 offers dynamic handling and enhanced traction, courtesy of the Torsen® limited-slip rear differential.

Modern Comfort and Connectivity Inside the GR86 Hakone Special Edition, drivers will enjoy a driver-focused cockpit with a digital instrument panel, push-button start, and an 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system. The Premium grade includes a six-speaker audio system, while the Hakone Special Edition features an eight-speaker setup. For added convenience, the vehicle offers various driving modes, including Normal, Sport, and Snow, ensuring optimal performance in any condition.

Safety and Connected Services Toyota has equipped the GR86 Hakone Special Edition with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including the Star Safety System™ and Toyota’s Active Safety Suite. Automatic transmission models come with additional safety technologies, such as Pre-Collision Braking and Adaptive Cruise Control. All models include a one-year trial of Safety Connect, Service Connect, and Remote Connect, providing drivers with peace of mind and enhanced connectivity.

Complimentary NASA Membership

In a nod to its performance roots, every purchase of the 2025 GR86 includes a complimentary one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). This membership offers benefits such as a free High-Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in its comprehensive warranty coverage. The GR86 comes with a 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty, a 60-month/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and corrosion coverage with no mileage limitation. Additionally, ToyotaCare offers no-cost scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, along with 24-hour roadside assistance for two years.

About Toyota

Toyota has been a cornerstone of the American automotive landscape for over 65 years, known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a robust lineup of electrified vehicles and a dedication to community engagement through initiatives like the Toyota USA Foundation’s Driving Possibilities, Toyota continues to lead the way in next-generation mobility.

For more information about Toyota and its vehicles, visit [Toyota Newsroom](toyotanewsroom.com).

